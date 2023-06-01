Sunak refuses to back down in Boris WhatsApps row as deadline expires

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has refused to back down in the extraordinary row over Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages and notebooks as the 4pm deadline imposed by the Covid inquiry for the handover of requested material passed.

The prime minister would not rule out legal action against the public inquiry as he appeared to maintain the Cabinet Office’s insistence on withholding requested material – saying the government remained “confident in its position”.

It came as cabinet minister Grant Shapps appeared to pile further pressure on Mr Sunak by saying the inquiry should be able to “get on with its job” and ministers had “nothing to be shy or embarrassed about”.

Covid inquiry chair Lady Hallett had given the Cabinet Office until 4pm on Thursday to hand over a trove of the former PM’s messages and notebooks or face the threat of a criminal prosecution.

Asked if the deadline would be met, Mr Sunak said: “The government has cooperated fully with the inquiry to date, handing over tens of thousands of documents, and we will continue to comply, of course, with the law and cooperate with the inquiry.”

Speaking to broadcasters on his visit to Moldova, the PM added: “We’re confident in our position but are carefully considering next steps.”

Asked if the government could seek a judicial review in a bid to get a judge to dismiss the inquiry’s demands, Mr Sunak: “The government is considering very carefully next steps, but is confident in its position.”

If the refusal to comply is confirmed by the Cabinet Office, it means the two sides could be heading to court – despite warnings offered to Mr Sunak that the “cards are stacked” against the government.

The government could still seek a judicial review over the inquiry’s demands. Lady Hallett’s team could also seek an order from the High Court for the material to be handed, or even launch criminal proceedings in a magistrates’ court.

Boris Johnson is at odds with Rishi Sunak over release of Covid files (PA Archive)

The government had previously claimed that it did not have the requested material. But Mr Johnson said on Wednesday that he handed “full, unredacted” files over to officials and “urged” that they should be disclosed – heaping further pressure on Mr Sunak.

Whitehall officials are concerned about the wider precedent that will be set by handing over swathes of WhatsApp conversations between top figures – fearing that the inquiry will seek similar levels of disclosure from senior figures, including Mr Sunak himself.

Mr Shapps appeared to pile pressure on Mr Sunak by saying the inquiry should be able to “get on with its job”. The energy secretary said there was “nothing to be shy or embarrassed about” when it came to ministers’ discussions on the Covid crisis.

“I think it’s really straightforward – we have to let the inquiry get on with its job,” the senior minister told TalkTV. Asked if he was happy as Mr Johnson to hand over his own messages, Mr Shapps said: “Whatever they want.”

Grant Shapps said he would hand over his own messages in full (PA Wire)

The Cabinet Office has argued that it should withhold “unambiguously irrelevant” material – but Baroness Hallett has ruled that everything should be disclosed and she will decide what is or is not necessary.

But Lady Hallett demanded for the material under Section 21 of the Inquiries Act 2005, and failure to comply could lead to prosecution and a potential £1,000 fine or jail term for an individual found guilty of the offence.

Lord Saville, who conducted the inquiry into Bloody Sunday, said Baroness Hallett was best placed to decide what information was relevant – and warned that a court case could be “rather expensive”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “She is in charge of the inquiry, one of her duties is to do a thorough job. It is for her to decide whether something is relevant or not.” Asked how long a judicial review could take, Lord Saville said: “It needn’t necessarily be slow – but it probably would be rather expensive.”

Legal row looms over pressure to release Johnson's unredacted WhatsApp messages

Lord Kerslake, former head of the civil service, urged the government to “back down”, adding: “I have to say I think the government are in a hole and they should stop digging ... It’s time to fess up, trust the inquiry and give the information over.”

The former cabinet secretary told Sky News that the refusal to hand over the material could damage public confidence in the Covid inquiry because Britons expect “full disclosure” from the government.

“It will definitely go to court if they don’t hand it over,” Lord Kersake said. “It will be a judicial review. It can be done in days, so I think it could be resolved quite quickly. Even if the government prevails legally, I don’t think they’re going to prevail in the court of public opinion.”

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson’s former communications chief Guto Harri has claimed tensions between Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak became “basically untenable” before the downfall of the former prime minister.

In his latest podcast, Mr Harri claimed that Mr Sunak refused a No 10 request to cancel a planned increase in corporation tax – saying the then-chancellor would not have “lasted the summer” if the government had not “imploded”.

Mr Johnson also said he was “epileptically bored with Covid” in an “almighty row” with then health secretary Sajid Javid before the government ended free testing last April, it was claimed.