Boris Johnson – latest: Sunak under pressure as ex-PM urges government to hand over WhatsApps
Full, unedited messages and notebooks handed to Cabinet Office
Boris Johnson has handed his unredacted pandemic WhatsApp messages and notebooks to the Cabinet Office, and called on the government to “urgently disclose” the material to the Covid-19 inquiry.
The Cabinet Office had claimed it did not have access to the former prime minister’s WhatsApp messages and private notebooks, which were demanded by inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett, with a deadline of 4pm on Thursday.
But the ex-PM’s spokesman contradicted Cabinet Office officials, saying they had had access to the messages and notebooks for several months.
And he would immediately disclose it directly to the inquiry if asked, the spokesman added.
Ministers have so far objected to the release of “unambiguously irrelevant” material, but the government has been accused of withholding messages to protect Rishi Sunak and other ministers.
The decision by Mr Johnson to hand over the material will add to pressure on the Cabinet Office, with Downing Street already forced to deny allegations of a “cover-up”.
Whitehall officials are concerned about setting a precedent by handing over all the requested documents in unredacted form, rather than deciding what material is relevant and should be submitted to the inquiry.
Johnson hands evidence to Cabinet Office
Boris Johnson has handed his unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks to the Cabinet Office, as the former prime minister called on the Government to “urgently disclose” the material to the Covid-19 inquiry.
The Cabinet Office had claimed it did not have access to Mr Johnson’s WhatsApp messages and private notebooks, which were demanded by inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett.
Ministers have so far objected to the release of “unambiguously irrelevant” material.
The inquiry has set a deadline of 4pm on Thursday to hand over Mr Johnson’s messages, notebooks and official diaries, having granted a 48-hour extension on Tuesday.
We are now suspending our live coverage of Covid inquiry news and will bring you the lastest when we have it.
Reputations, careers and votes all at stake
Reputations, careers and even votes are all at stake in any legal battle over the Covid inquiry, writes Sean O’Grady:
What’s at stake in a legal battle over the Covid WhatsApps?
It seems inevitable there will be a judicial review about whether the Cabinet Office can redact evidence demanded from them by Baroness Hallett’s Covid Inquiry. Boris Johnson has released diaries, WhatsApp messages and other material – unredacted – thus avoiding any possible criminal sanction for withholding or destroying evidence. How much of it Johnson wants the inquiry to see is unclear, but he seems content to have the Cabinet Office deal with it. There is talk of a ‘cover up’ – in effect, by Rishi Sunak – conspiring to use government lawyers and the prestige of his office to prevent disclosure to the Inquiry, even on a confidential basis.
Reminder: Covid inquiry threatens legal action
A week ago, Covid inquiry chairwoman Lady Hallett warned government officials of possible criminal sanctions in the event of legal action over their refusal to hand over Mr Johnson’s messages and notebooks:
Covid inquiry threatens legal action after Boris Johnson’s WhatsApps ‘withheld’
Fresh row comes as ex-PM cuts ties with government-appointed lawyers after he was referred to police
What happens if the government doesn’t hand over Boris Johnson’s WhatsApps?
The government looks set for unprecedented legal battle with officials in charge of the Covid public inquiry over the release of unredacted WhatsApp messages and diaries belonging to Boris Johnson.
In a showdown over the ex-PM’s communications with 40 top officials, the Cabinet Office has until 4pm on Thursday to respond to the demand from Lady Hallett’s public inquiry into the Covid crisis.
The deadline has been extended from Tuesday, after officials claimed they do have all the documents demanded. The inquiry was told the Cabinet Office “does not have in its possession either Mr Johnson’s WhatsApp messages or Mr Johnson’s notebooks”.
Delayed deadline aisde, there is little sign that Rishi Sunak’s government is willing to shift from its position that the department has no duty to disclose “unambiguously irrelevant” material.
Reports indicate that the government is “unlikely” to back down and hand over Mr Johnson’s material – worried about privacy issues and the precedent it would set for future ministers trying to discuss policy in confidence.
So what happens if the Sunak government refuses to comply? Could government officials be liable to criminal proceedings? Could Mr Sunak and his ministers themselves be in serious trouble?
Adam Forrest reports:
What happens if the government doesn’t hand over Boris Johnson’s WhatsApps?
Covid inquiry chief Baroness Hallett warns of £1,000 fines if government refuses to hand over messages between ex-PM and 40 top figures
Voices: In the tug of war over Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages, who is likely to win?
The Tories’ civil war looks set to intensify as the pro-Johnson faction goes head to head with both the chair of the Covid inquiry and the current leadership, writes Sean O’Grady.
Who will win the tug of war over Boris’s WhatsApps?
The Tories’ civil war looks set to intensify as the pro-Johnson faction goes head to head with both the chair of the Covid inquiry and the current leadership, writes Sean O’Grady
Cabinet Office ‘looking at ex-PM’s material'
The Cabinet Office has now confirmed it has received Boris Johnson’s information and says officials are looking at it.
Two hours earlier, the ex-PM announced he had handed over his Covid messages and notebooks, saying officials had had access to them for months.
Sunak warned government faces embarrassing loss in ‘bizarre’ battle over Boris WhatsApps
Rishi Sunak’s government has been warned it faces an embarrassing loss if goes up against the Covid-19 inquiry in court over Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages.
It came as calls grew for the material to be handed over by Thursday’s 4pm deadline, as the government continued to signal it would resist the demand from inquiry chair Baroness Hallett.
Mr Johnson’s team is said to be preparing to hand over WhatsApps and notebooks directly to the inquiry if the chairwoman comes to him for the evidence.
Sir Jonathan Jones, the government’s former legal chief, told The Independent that the “cards are stacked” against the Sunak government if the increasingly “bizarre” dispute goes to court.
Kate Devlin and Adam Forrest report:
Sunak warned he faces embarrassing loss in ‘bizarre’ battle over Boris WhatsApps
‘Cards are stacked’ against government if row goes to court, says former legal chief
Labour in danger of losing votes for being too pro-Brexit, top pollster warns
Labour is danger of losing votes for being too pro-Brexit, new polling suggests – as Keir Starmer faces growing calls from within his party to shift its EU policy.
New polling seen by The Independent shows that Tory voters would be significantly more likely to back Labour if the opposition committed to reversing the hardest parts of the government’s Brexit settlement.
Senior pollsters say Labour could start shedding votes to the Lib Dems or Greens if it is seen as insufficiently pro-European.
Jon Stone reports:
Labour in danger of losing votes for being too pro-Brexit, top pollster warns
Keir Starmer urged to undo damage caused by Tory Brexit settlement
Johnson contradicts Cabinet Office
The Cabinet Office has had access to Mr Johnson’s messages and notebooks for several months, his spokesman has claimed.
And the ex-PM would immediately disclose it directly to the inquiry if asked, the spokesman added.
The Cabinet Office had claimed it did not have access to the WhatsApp messages and private notebooks.
“While Mr Johnson understands the Government’s position, and does not seek to contradict it, he is perfectly happy for the inquiry to have access to this material in whatever form it requires,” the spokesman said.
“Mr Johnson co-operated with the inquiry in full from the beginning of this process and continues to do so.
“Indeed, he established the inquiry. He looks forward to continuing to assist the inquiry with its important work.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies