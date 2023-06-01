✕ Close Covid inquiry legal row looms over pressure to release Johnson's unredacted WhatsApp messages

Boris Johnson has handed his unredacted pandemic WhatsApp messages and notebooks to the Cabinet Office, and called on the government to “urgently disclose” the material to the Covid-19 inquiry.

The Cabinet Office had claimed it did not have access to the former prime minister’s WhatsApp messages and private notebooks, which were demanded by inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett, with a deadline of 4pm on Thursday.

But the ex-PM’s spokesman contradicted Cabinet Office officials, saying they had had access to the messages and notebooks for several months.

And he would immediately disclose it directly to the inquiry if asked, the spokesman added.

Ministers have so far objected to the release of “unambiguously irrelevant” material, but the government has been accused of withholding messages to protect Rishi Sunak and other ministers.

The decision by Mr Johnson to hand over the material will add to pressure on the Cabinet Office, with Downing Street already forced to deny allegations of a “cover-up”.

Whitehall officials are concerned about setting a precedent by handing over all the requested documents in unredacted form, rather than deciding what material is relevant and should be submitted to the inquiry.