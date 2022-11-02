Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rishi Sunak refuses to say if Suella Braverman received legal advice on Manston

PM admits ‘not enough’ asylum claims being processed – and insists he’s ‘on same page’ as home secretary

Adam Forrest
Wednesday 02 November 2022 12:34
Comments

Sunak refuses to say if Braverman received legal advice on Manston

Rishi Sunak has refused to say whether Suella Braverman was given legal warnings about blocking the transfer of asylum seekers out of an overcrowded processing centre in Manston.

In a feisty exchange at PMQs, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked the prime minister whether the home secretary “received legal advice that she should move people out” of the facility in Kent.

Mr Sunak refused to answer the question, saying: “He knows the government’s policy on commenting on legal advice.”

Sir Keir said: “I think the answer ... is yes, he just doesn’t have the guts to say it. He did a grubby deal with her, putting her charge of Britain’s security, just so he could dodge an election.”

The Labour leader also attacked the government’s failure to process asylum claims – saying figures showed that only 4 per cent of people arriving via the English Channel on small boats last year have had their claim processed.

Mr Sunak admitted that “not enough” asylum claims had been processed – but insisted: “That’s what we are going to fix.”

Recommended

The prime minister also insisted that he and his controversial home secretary are “on the same page” when it comes to reducing numbers arriving via the English Channel.

Sir Keir Starmer questioned how a “broken” asylum system could be anyone’s fault but the Tories, after Ms Braverman said earlier this week that the asylum system was broken.

“They have lost control of borders on their side of the House,” said the Labour leader. “He stands there and tries to pass the blame. If the asylum system is broken, and his lot have been in power for 12 years, how can it be anyone’s fault but theirs?”

Mr Sunak accused Labour leader of failing to have any answers on the asylum issue. “Border control is a serious and complex plan … you can’t attack a plan if you don’t have a plan,” he told the Commons.

Recommended

The PM added: “We gave the British people a referendum on Brexit. We delivered Brexit. We ended the free movement of people. That’s our record on migration policy … He opposed it at every turn and it’s not what the British people want.”

More follows...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in