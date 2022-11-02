Rishi Sunak refuses to say if Suella Braverman received legal advice on Manston

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak has refused to say whether Suella Braverman was given legal warnings about blocking the transfer of asylum seekers out of an overcrowded processing centre in Manston.

In a feisty exchange at PMQs, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked the prime minister whether the home secretary “received legal advice that she should move people out” of the facility in Kent.

Mr Sunak refused to answer the question, saying: “He knows the government’s policy on commenting on legal advice.”

Sir Keir said: “I think the answer ... is yes, he just doesn’t have the guts to say it. He did a grubby deal with her, putting her charge of Britain’s security, just so he could dodge an election.”

The Labour leader also attacked the government’s failure to process asylum claims – saying figures showed that only 4 per cent of people arriving via the English Channel on small boats last year have had their claim processed.

Mr Sunak admitted that “not enough” asylum claims had been processed – but insisted: “That’s what we are going to fix.”

The prime minister also insisted that he and his controversial home secretary are “on the same page” when it comes to reducing numbers arriving via the English Channel.

Sir Keir Starmer questioned how a “broken” asylum system could be anyone’s fault but the Tories, after Ms Braverman said earlier this week that the asylum system was broken.

“They have lost control of borders on their side of the House,” said the Labour leader. “He stands there and tries to pass the blame. If the asylum system is broken, and his lot have been in power for 12 years, how can it be anyone’s fault but theirs?”

Mr Sunak accused Labour leader of failing to have any answers on the asylum issue. “Border control is a serious and complex plan … you can’t attack a plan if you don’t have a plan,” he told the Commons.

The PM added: “We gave the British people a referendum on Brexit. We delivered Brexit. We ended the free movement of people. That’s our record on migration policy … He opposed it at every turn and it’s not what the British people want.”

More follows...