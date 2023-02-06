Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil a mini-reshuffle as early as Tuesday as he tries to improve his party’s disastrous poll ratings, as well as replace the sacked Nadhim Zahawi.

It has been a week since the prime minister sacked Mr Zahawi as Tory party chair, and – with no successor having yet been named – reports suggest Mr Sunak has been plotting a broader shake-up of his top team.

The overhaul could potentially stretch to include the makeup of government itself, amid fresh claims that the PM is considering breaking up the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy into separate ministries.

Describing plans for a “100-day reshuffle”, The Sun cited Whitehall insiders as it claimed that Mr Sunak could create a new energy department, with business and trade merged.

While Michelle Donelan’s department currently oversees digital, culture, media and sport, Mr Sunak could also opt to make culture and sport a standalone office, with a new ministry dedicated to science and digital, according to the paper.

A source told the outlet: “The focus is making government work better but in reality it leaves senior Ministers looking over their shoulder and leaves big question over the future of [Dominic] Raab who faces a bullying inquiry.”

Such sweeping changes could significantly alter the structure of Mr Sunak’s cabinet, and another source told The Sun that they would “put a lot of noses out of joint”, creating “winners and losers all over the place with some very upset egos”.

The Independent has approached No 10 for a response to the claims, and the Daily Telegraph stated that members of Mr Sunak’s press team had not denied its own report carrying claims of a mini-reshuffle.

With last week marking the 100-day anniversary of Mr Sunak’s vow on the steps of No 10 to lead a government of “integrity”, pressure intensified on the prime minister to replace his deputy, Mr Raab, as bullying claims mounted against the justice secretary.

More follows...