Cost of living news – live: Rishi Sunak ‘to cut energy bills by up to £400’
Chancellor appears set to U-turn on windfall tax, as energy price cap set to increase by further £830
Rishi Sunak is expected to announce new measures aimed at easing the cost of living crisis, potentially including a discount on energy bills funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas firms’ profits.
After a bruising day in the Commons for Boris Johnson following the publication of Sue Gray’s Partygate report, the chancellor is expected to tell MPs on Thursday that he will ditch the previously announced £200 loan on energy bills and replace it with a grant that will not have to be paid back.
According to reports, this discount could be increased to as much as £400. Other measures discussed as part of a possible package worth up to £10bn include a further increase to the warm homes discount, increases in the winter fuel allowance, and cuts to council tax or VAT.
The expected U-turn on a windfall tax – despite stark opposition from some within Cabinet – comes after Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley warned that the energy price cap will increase by a further £830 to £2,800 in October.
How much could a windfall tax raise?
The Labour Party has estimated that a windfall tax on oil and gas firms’ profits could raise some £1.2bn for the Treasury, however this figure is only a fraction of the extra costs people in the UK face this year.
While Rishi Sunak had previously been averse to a windfall tax, The Times reports that the chancellor is now looking to bring in a much broader tax on energy generators, including wind farm operators, who have benefited from high prices.
While it would reportedly target £10bn of “excess profits”, it remains unclear how much this would raise for the Treasury. But overall, the government is thought to be mulling a spending package of as much as £10bn.
However, according to the Resolution Foundation think tank, Mr Sunak needs to spend £15bn to help people on lower incomes through the cost of living crisis.
Exclusive: Majority of UK public supports windfall tax, poll shows
The majority of voters support a windfall tax on energy firms that would be used to help those struggling with the cost of living crisis, according to new polling shared with The Independent.
Almost two thirds – 63 per cent – of the UK public support the idea of a one-off levy on energy giants, which reported bumper profits this month thanks to surging oil and gas prices, according to a new poll commissioned by environmental think tank Green Alliance.
Sixty-six per cent of those who voted for the Conservative Party in the 2019 election said they were in favour of a windfall tax, the same proportion of those who voted for the Labour Party, according to the poll conducted by Public First.
Only seven per cent of those polled opposed the tax, while 30 per cent said they neither opposed nor supported the tax or didn’t know. The poll, carried out between 13 and 18 May, asked 2005 people weighted by age, gender, region and social status to nationally representative proportions.
What did Boris Johnson say yesterday about cost of living?
The subject of the cost of living crisis was raised at yesterday at the Downing Street press conference called by Boris Johnson following the publication of Sue Gray’s report into the Partygate scandal.
The prime minister acknowledged households “are going to see pressures for a while to come” as a result of the spike in global energy prices and supply chain problems following the pandemic.
Warning that the hundreds of billions poured in to dealing with the Covid pandemic had left a “very difficult fiscal position”, he said: “We will continue to respond, just as we responded throughout the pandemic.
“It won’t be easy, we won’t be able to fix everything. But what I would also say is we will get through it and we will get through it well.”
Arguments for windfall tax ‘tested rigorously’, Tory source says
Rishi Sunak is reportedly expected to scrap his £200 energy bills loan and replace it with a grant worth up to £400.
In order to fund this he is expected to announce a windfall tax – despite weeks of strong opposition to the idea from himself, Boris Johnson and many within Cabinet due to its impact on investment.
My colleague Joe Middleton reports that a Tory source said yesterday that the arguments had been “tested rigorously” within both the Treasury and wider government.
“There’s a high threshold that any package that we bring forward delivers more gain than pain, that the gain is worth the pain, that it does not jeopardise the investment,” he said. “You don’t introduce random taxes that make the economic environment unpredictable.”
Good morning, we’ll be using this liveblog to bring you the latest updates today on the cost of living crisis, with Rishi Sunak expected to announce a new package of support in the Commons at 11:30.
