Rishi Sunak has sacked divisive home secretary Suella Braverman after a row over the pro-Palestine march this weekend turned nasty.

Ms Braverman was shown the door as part of a wider reshuffle on Monday which also saw former prime minister David Cameron make a return to frontline politics as foreign secretary.

Mr Sunak’s dramatic reshuffle has underlined fractures in the Tory party, fuelling fears of a revolt from right-wing Conservative MPs.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg insisted sacking Ms Braverman was a mistake, saying that “Suella understood what the British voter thought and was trying to do something about it”.

However Matt Hancock, now an independent MP, said it was a “brilliant decision” to bring back Mr – soon to be Lord – Cameron, citing his “experience to guide us through difficult times”.

So what happens next for the Tory party? And how will the appointment of Mr Cameron impact what Mr Sunak does next?

Is this a desperate ploy from a Conservative Party clinging on by the skin of its teeth? And how will Mr Sunak deal with growing divisions in the party?

