Putin’s ‘economic asphyxiation’ will blight world for years to come, says Sunak

The impact of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine will continue to blight the world “for years to come”, Rishi Sunak has said.

The prime minister accused the Russian president of inflicting “global economic asphyxiation” on countries around the world.

And he condemned Putin’s decision to launch a wave of around 80 missile strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine at a time when world leaders were meeting at the G20 summit in Indonesia, describing it as an act of “contempt” for the international community.

In a press conference as the Bali summit drew to an end, Mr Sunak said that the Ukraine war will continue to pose a threat to the UK and its allies and “devastate” the world economy for as long as it goes on.

Two-thirds of global economies are experiencing high inflation and one-third are judged by the IMF to be in recession largely as a result of Russia’s invasion, he said.

“The persistent threat to our security and global economic asphyxiation has been driven by the actions of the one man unwilling to be at this summit - Vladimir Putin,” he said.

“There is not a single person in the world who hasn’t felt the impact of Putin’s war.

“Global food markets have been severely disrupted by his attempts to choke off Ukrainian grain supply. There has been an eightfold increase in global energy prices, thanks to Russia turning off their gas taps.

“And the economic aftershocks of Putin’s casual disregard for human life will ripple around the world for years to come.”

Mr Sunak refused to say who he blamed for the Russian-built missile which landed in the territory of Nato member Poland last night, killing two people.

“There are teams on the ground involving not only the Poles, but also the Ukrainians, the Americans and others,” he said. “I think all of us what to get to the bottom of what happened and it’s right that we let that process conclude.”

But he made clear that he believes the finger of blame should be pointed at Moscow, even if it transpires that the missile was not fired by Russia.

“We should all be clear,” said the PM. “None of this would be happening if it weren’t for Russia’s invation of Ukraine. This is the cruel and unrelenting reality of Putin’s war as long as it goes on.”