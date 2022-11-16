Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1668570796

Ukraine news – live: Biden vows investigation into claims Russia fired missile at Poland that killed two

Russia has launched over 100 missiles at Ukraine today

Aisha Rimi,Arpan Rai
Wednesday 16 November 2022 03:53
Comments

Zelenskyy hails freedom in Russian-free region of Kherson.mp4

Poland is increasing its “readiness” of some military units after a report that an explosion that killed two people near the Ukrainian border was caused by stray Russian missiles, Polish officials said.

The US and Western allies are investigating the reports, but have not confirmed that the blast in the village of Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland, was caused by Russia.

Poland is now verifying if it needs to request consultations under Article 4 of the NATO military alliance treaty, a government spokesman said.

Article 4 allows NATO members to bring any issue of concern, especially regarding security, for discussion at the North Atlantic Council.

“It was decided a moment ago to increase the readiness of some combat military units in Poland and to increase the combat readiness of other units of uniformed services in our country,” government spokesman Piotr Muller said.

Earlier this evening, The Associated Press cited a senior US intelligence official as saying the blast was caused by Russian missiles crossing into Poland.

Russia's defence ministry has denied the reports, describing them as “a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation”.

Recommended

1668570796

ICYMI: Russia and Ukraine tortured prisoners of war, UN body claims

Both Russia and Ukraine have tortured prisoners of war, the UN’s Human Rights commission has found.

The Ukraine-based monitoring team based its findings on interviews with more than 100 prisoners of war on each side of the conflict.

The interviews with Ukrainian prisoners of war were conducted after their release, since Russia did not grant access to detention sites, it said.

Maryam Zakir-Hussain has more:

Russia and Ukraine tortured prisoners of war, UN human rights body claims

Dog attacks and electric shocks inflicted upon detainees

Aisha Rimi16 November 2022 03:53
1668569574

G7 leaders condemn explosion in Poland, ‘barbaric missile attacks’ on Ukraine

The G7 nations met in Bali today and offered full support to Poland for the ongoing investigation into the explosion that killed two within its territory, but did not blame Russia for firing the missile.

“We discussed the explosion that took place in the eastern part of Poland near the border with Ukraine. We offer our full support for and assistance with Poland’s ongoing investigation,” the leaders said.

“We agree to remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds,” according to the read-out from the meeting of the leaders from Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the US and the UK.

The leaders also condemned the “barbaric missile attacks that Russia perpetrated on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure on Tuesday”.

“We reaffirm our steadfast support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of ongoing Russian aggression, as well as our continued readiness to hold Russia accountable for its brazen attacks on Ukrainian communities, even as the G20 meets to deal with the wider impacts of the war,” it added.

The leaders also expressed their condolences to the families of the victims in Poland and Ukraine.

Andrew Woodcock reports from Bali:

Biden convenes ‘emergency’ G7 and Nato meeting after Russian-made rockets hit Poland

Rishi Sunak at US president’s side as G20 summit in Indonesia overshadowed by missile assault

Arpan Rai16 November 2022 03:32
1668569421

US offers ‘full support’ for Poland’s probe into rogue missile, says Biden

Joe Biden has today offered full support from the US to help Poland investigate the explosion that struck the Nato nation’s borders touching Ukraine. He also shared a photo from Bali where he was seen with US secretary of state Antony Blinken.

“I spoke with President Andrzej Duda of Poland to express my deep condolences for the loss of life in Eastern Poland and offer our full support for Poland’s investigation of the explosion. We will remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as it proceeds,” the US president said on Twitter.

He convened an “emergency” meeting of G7 and Nato leaders in Indonesia this morning for consultations on the attack that killed two people in the eastern part of Poland near the Ukraine border.

Joe Biden was awakened overnight by staff with the news of the missile explosion while in Indonesia for the Group of 20 summit

(Twitter: POTUS)
Arpan Rai16 November 2022 03:30
1668567916

White House asks for more than $37 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine

President Joe Biden is asking Congress to provide more than $37 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine.

The proposed Ukraine assistance includes $21.7 billion for military, intelligence and other defense support, $14.5 billion in humanitarian aid and to help keep the Ukrainian government functioning, $900 million for health care and support services for Ukrainians living in the US and $626 million for nuclear security support to Ukraine and for modernising the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

US aid to Ukraine has already included tens of thousands of missiles and rockets for air defense and anti-armor systems, and more than 84 million rounds of ammunition, as well as drones, tanks, trucks, radars, body armor and other gear.

Arpan Rai16 November 2022 03:05
1668565576

Watch: Zelensky accuses Russia of missile attack on Nato territory

Poland: Zelensky accuses Russia of missile attack on Nato territory
Aisha Rimi16 November 2022 02:26
1668565069

Biden holds unscheduled meeting with world leaders in Bali

The US president met with leaders from the G7 and NATO to discuss the explosion in Poland that killed two people.

Also in attendance was German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Graeme Massie16 November 2022 02:17
1668564590

Biden says ‘unlikely’ missile was fired from Russia

Joe Biden says that it is “unlikely” that the Russian-made missile that killed two people in Poland was fired from Russia itself.

“There is preliminary information that contests that. I don’t want to say that till we completely investigate, but it is—it’s unlikely, the lines of the trajectory, that it was fired from Russia, but we’ll see,” the president told reporters in Bali.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Graeme Massie16 November 2022 02:09
1668563596

President Biden speaks with Polish leader after two killed

President Biden has spoken with Polish President Andrzej Duda, as US officials were working with Polish authorities to gather information after reports that Russian missiles had struck Polish territory, killing two civilians on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden spoke with President Andrzej Duda of Poland from Bali early Wednesday local time, according to the White House.

Russia denied it had fired the missiles into Poland, calling the claims a “provocation”.

Andrew Feinberg has the full story:

Biden speaks with Polish president after report of deadly Russian missile strike

A White House spokesperson says US officials are ‘working with the Polish government to gather more information’

Aisha Rimi16 November 2022 01:53
1668562677

Polish president calls potential Russian missile strike ‘isolated incident’

Polish president Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday he believed the “Russian-made” rocket that struck his country didn’t appear to be part of a larger campaign.

“What happened was an isolated incident,” he said, CNBC reports. “There is no indication that more will take place.”

Poland is investigating the incident, and has summoned Russia’s ambassador to Warsaw seeking an explanation of the potential strike.

Russia has denied firing the missiles.

Josh Marcus16 November 2022 01:37
1668561564

Biden calls ‘emergency’ meeting with European allies after Poland missile strike

President Joe Biden convened an “emergency” meeting of Group of Seven and Nato leaders in Bali, Indonesia after the Polish government said Russian-made rockets had killed two people after striking territory within the borders of the Nato member state.

Sitting alongside UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, the European Union, the Netherlands and the European Commission, Mr Biden declined to comment on what the leaders were there to discuss.

Pressed on whether he could tell reporters anything about the explosion in Poland, Mr Biden replied: “No”.

Andrew Feinberg is following the latest developments for The Independent.

Biden convenes ‘emergency’ G7 and Nato meeting after Russian-made rockets hit Poland

President Joe Biden convened an “emergency” meeting of Group of Seven and Nato leaders in Bali, Indonesia after the Polish government said Russian-made rockets had killed two people after striking territory within the borders of the Nato member state.

Josh Marcus16 November 2022 01:19

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in