Poland is increasing its “readiness” of some military units after a report that an explosion that killed two people near the Ukrainian border was caused by stray Russian missiles, Polish officials said.

The US and Western allies are investigating the reports, but have not confirmed that the blast in the village of Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland, was caused by Russia.

Poland is now verifying if it needs to request consultations under Article 4 of the NATO military alliance treaty, a government spokesman said.

Article 4 allows NATO members to bring any issue of concern, especially regarding security, for discussion at the North Atlantic Council.

“It was decided a moment ago to increase the readiness of some combat military units in Poland and to increase the combat readiness of other units of uniformed services in our country,” government spokesman Piotr Muller said.

Earlier this evening, The Associated Press cited a senior US intelligence official as saying the blast was caused by Russian missiles crossing into Poland.

Russia's defence ministry has denied the reports, describing them as “a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation”.