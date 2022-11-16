Ukraine news – live: Biden vows investigation into claims Russia fired missile at Poland that killed two
Russia has launched over 100 missiles at Ukraine today
Zelenskyy hails freedom in Russian-free region of Kherson.mp4
Poland is increasing its “readiness” of some military units after a report that an explosion that killed two people near the Ukrainian border was caused by stray Russian missiles, Polish officials said.
The US and Western allies are investigating the reports, but have not confirmed that the blast in the village of Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland, was caused by Russia.
Poland is now verifying if it needs to request consultations under Article 4 of the NATO military alliance treaty, a government spokesman said.
Article 4 allows NATO members to bring any issue of concern, especially regarding security, for discussion at the North Atlantic Council.
“It was decided a moment ago to increase the readiness of some combat military units in Poland and to increase the combat readiness of other units of uniformed services in our country,” government spokesman Piotr Muller said.
Earlier this evening, The Associated Press cited a senior US intelligence official as saying the blast was caused by Russian missiles crossing into Poland.
Russia's defence ministry has denied the reports, describing them as “a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation”.
ICYMI: Russia and Ukraine tortured prisoners of war, UN body claims
Both Russia and Ukraine have tortured prisoners of war, the UN’s Human Rights commission has found.
The Ukraine-based monitoring team based its findings on interviews with more than 100 prisoners of war on each side of the conflict.
The interviews with Ukrainian prisoners of war were conducted after their release, since Russia did not grant access to detention sites, it said.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain has more:
G7 leaders condemn explosion in Poland, ‘barbaric missile attacks’ on Ukraine
The G7 nations met in Bali today and offered full support to Poland for the ongoing investigation into the explosion that killed two within its territory, but did not blame Russia for firing the missile.
“We discussed the explosion that took place in the eastern part of Poland near the border with Ukraine. We offer our full support for and assistance with Poland’s ongoing investigation,” the leaders said.
“We agree to remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds,” according to the read-out from the meeting of the leaders from Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the US and the UK.
The leaders also condemned the “barbaric missile attacks that Russia perpetrated on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure on Tuesday”.
“We reaffirm our steadfast support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of ongoing Russian aggression, as well as our continued readiness to hold Russia accountable for its brazen attacks on Ukrainian communities, even as the G20 meets to deal with the wider impacts of the war,” it added.
The leaders also expressed their condolences to the families of the victims in Poland and Ukraine.
Andrew Woodcock reports from Bali:
US offers ‘full support’ for Poland’s probe into rogue missile, says Biden
Joe Biden has today offered full support from the US to help Poland investigate the explosion that struck the Nato nation’s borders touching Ukraine. He also shared a photo from Bali where he was seen with US secretary of state Antony Blinken.
“I spoke with President Andrzej Duda of Poland to express my deep condolences for the loss of life in Eastern Poland and offer our full support for Poland’s investigation of the explosion. We will remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as it proceeds,” the US president said on Twitter.
White House asks for more than $37 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine
President Joe Biden is asking Congress to provide more than $37 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine.
The proposed Ukraine assistance includes $21.7 billion for military, intelligence and other defense support, $14.5 billion in humanitarian aid and to help keep the Ukrainian government functioning, $900 million for health care and support services for Ukrainians living in the US and $626 million for nuclear security support to Ukraine and for modernising the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
US aid to Ukraine has already included tens of thousands of missiles and rockets for air defense and anti-armor systems, and more than 84 million rounds of ammunition, as well as drones, tanks, trucks, radars, body armor and other gear.
Watch: Zelensky accuses Russia of missile attack on Nato territory
Biden holds unscheduled meeting with world leaders in Bali
The US president met with leaders from the G7 and NATO to discuss the explosion in Poland that killed two people.
Also in attendance was German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.
Biden says ‘unlikely’ missile was fired from Russia
Joe Biden says that it is “unlikely” that the Russian-made missile that killed two people in Poland was fired from Russia itself.
“There is preliminary information that contests that. I don’t want to say that till we completely investigate, but it is—it’s unlikely, the lines of the trajectory, that it was fired from Russia, but we’ll see,” the president told reporters in Bali.
President Biden speaks with Polish leader after two killed
President Biden has spoken with Polish President Andrzej Duda, as US officials were working with Polish authorities to gather information after reports that Russian missiles had struck Polish territory, killing two civilians on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden spoke with President Andrzej Duda of Poland from Bali early Wednesday local time, according to the White House.
Russia denied it had fired the missiles into Poland, calling the claims a “provocation”.
Andrew Feinberg has the full story:
Polish president calls potential Russian missile strike ‘isolated incident’
Polish president Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday he believed the “Russian-made” rocket that struck his country didn’t appear to be part of a larger campaign.
“What happened was an isolated incident,” he said, CNBC reports. “There is no indication that more will take place.”
Poland is investigating the incident, and has summoned Russia’s ambassador to Warsaw seeking an explanation of the potential strike.
Russia has denied firing the missiles.
Biden calls ‘emergency’ meeting with European allies after Poland missile strike
President Joe Biden convened an “emergency” meeting of Group of Seven and Nato leaders in Bali, Indonesia after the Polish government said Russian-made rockets had killed two people after striking territory within the borders of the Nato member state.
Sitting alongside UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, the European Union, the Netherlands and the European Commission, Mr Biden declined to comment on what the leaders were there to discuss.
Pressed on whether he could tell reporters anything about the explosion in Poland, Mr Biden replied: “No”.
Andrew Feinberg is following the latest developments for The Independent.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies