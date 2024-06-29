‘Panicking’ Rishi Sunak in final weekend of campaigning to save his own seat

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak’s Labour opponent in his Richmond and Northallerton seat in Yorkshire has accused him of “panicking” as the prime minister campaigned to save his own seat in the last weekend before polling day.

Tom Wilson, the 29-year-old NHS worker and musician who spoke to The Independent last weekend, has questioned why the prime minister’s team apparently tried to arrange a close hustings in the seat with farmers and then pulled out.

Mr Sunak, who was campaigning in the north east yesterday to be close to his seat for the weekend, is potentially facing the prospect of being the first prime minister to lose his constituency in an election in British history.

Some recent polls have suggested the result in the rural seat which covers part of the Yorkshire Dales but recently elected a Labour regional mayor is “too close to call”.

On the battle bus yesterday, Mr Sunak dodged a question from The Independent about whether he will campaign in his own constituency this weekend - and can guarantee he will win his seat.

The prime minister said he “I don’t take anything for granted” and he would fight hard for every vote.

But by Friday evening he was at The Bank pub in the village of Stokesley in his constituency to officially open a new decking area and meet local voters.

Today he has been campaignign in Richmond and was at the army barracks in his own seat Catterick for Armed Forces Day.

But there has been confusion over a hustings Mr Wilson claims that the prime minister’s team asked the Country Land and Business Association to arrange in Richmond, the main town in his constituency due to take place yesterday.

Mr Wilson tweeted: “But on Thursday, while I was preparing for the BBC Radio York hustings, which the prime minister was once again absent from, I was contacted again to say the hustings had been called off. Instead the PM spent his, at least, seventh day of the campaign in the constituency.”

Mr Wilson told The Independent that the prime minister is “panicking”.

He added: “The prime minister is truly rattled, and scrambling to save his own seat here in Richmond and Northallerton. More rural voters than ever are putting their trust in Labour to deliver real change.2

The Independent has asked the Conservatives for a response.