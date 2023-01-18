✕ Close How will the new anti-strike bill affect workers?

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer are set to face off at Prime Minister’s Questions today day as nurses take strike action again in a row over pay and conditions.

The prime minister and Labour leader clashed over strikes at a session earlier this month and could do so again in the Commons later.

Steve Barclay, the health secretary, last night claimed that patients would pay the price if nurses got a pay hike.

Writing exclusively for The Independent, Mr Barclay said any boost to wages would “take billions of pounds away from where we need it most”.

He wrote: “Unaffordable pay hikes will mean cutting patient care and stoking the inflation that would make us all poorer.”

Tens of thousands of nurses across 55 trusts have walked out today.