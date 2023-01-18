Rishi Sunak news - live: PM and Starmer to clash in PMQs today as nurses strike again
Prime minister and Labour leader sqaure up for another Commons battle
Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer are set to face off at Prime Minister’s Questions today day as nurses take strike action again in a row over pay and conditions.
The prime minister and Labour leader clashed over strikes at a session earlier this month and could do so again in the Commons later.
Steve Barclay, the health secretary, last night claimed that patients would pay the price if nurses got a pay hike.
Writing exclusively for The Independent, Mr Barclay said any boost to wages would “take billions of pounds away from where we need it most”.
He wrote: “Unaffordable pay hikes will mean cutting patient care and stoking the inflation that would make us all poorer.”
Tens of thousands of nurses across 55 trusts have walked out today.
NHS data shows 4,567 operations and 25,009 outpatient appointments were cancelled during the nurse’s strikes on 15 and 20 December, Mr Barclay said.
Tory ministers reveal fear conversion therapy ban could ‘criminalise’ parents
Rishi Sunak’s government has promised that draft legislation setting how it will ban conversion therapy will include “everyone” – including transgender people.
However, equalities minister Kemi Badenoch is expected to write to all Tory MPs to express concerns about the risks in the legislation and efforts to avoid “criminalising” parents.
Our politics correspondent Adam Forrest reports:
Nurses strike again in row over pay and conditions
Continued strike action plus winter pressures are jeopardising the ability of the NHS to break out of a “vicious cycle”, a health leader has said.
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, urged ministers to renew pay talks with trade unions in a bid to halt further industrial action.
He suggested waiting lists are likely to remain stubbornly high unless the Government gives the “NHS a fighting chance”.
Thousands of nurses from more than 55 NHS trusts in England are going on strike this Wednesday and Thursday, following two strikes in December.
Jane Kirby reports:
Health secretary tells striking NHS nurses: Take the money and patients will pay the price
Steve Barclay has said NHS staff could receive a ‘top up’ on pay if savings are made through cuts to “administrative burdens”.
Writing exclusively in The Independent, Steve Barclay said any boost to wages would “take billions of pounds away from where we need it most”.
Read his full piece here:
