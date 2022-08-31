Jump to content
Tory leadership contest: Timeline of how and when the new prime minister will be announced

The process of announcing a new prime minister will be different from previous years

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Wednesday 31 August 2022 14:16
What have Tory leadership rivals Truss and Sunak pledged for the country?

The Tory leadership contest is coming to a close, with polls suggesting Liz Truss is the favourite to become prime minister, beating Rishi Sunak.

Here's a timeline of what happens next as the new prime minister is appointed. Unusual circumstances mean some of the details are different to normal.

Friday 2 September

Candidates have taken part in 12 official hustings

(EPA)

The ballot for the Tory leadership contest will close on Friday. The eight-week contest has seen a total of 12 official hustings events, with Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss touring the country. Over the weekend, the results will be counted.

Monday 5 September

Sir Graham Brady, the chair of parliament’s 1922 committee (Victoria Jones/PA)

(PA Archive)

At 12.30pm, the winner of the Tory leadership contest will be announced in Westminster.

MPs will also return from their summer recess on this date, with parliament expected to sit from 2.30pm

Tuesday 6 September

Queen Elizabeth II during an inspection of the Balaklava Company, 5 Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland at the gates at Balmoral

(Getty Images)

Boris Johnson will be received by the Queen at Balmoral as his final engagement as prime minister, where he will formally offer his resignation.

This will be the first time the 96-year-old Monarch has received a prime minister's resignation from Scotland.

She traditionally does this at Buckingham Palace but is currently at her residence in the highlands for her summer break.

Later that same day Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak – whoever wins – will also meet with Queen.

Usually an outgoing prime minister and incoming prime minister make an address from Downing Street to make their departure and arrival.

It remains to be seen whether this will happen this time, however, given they will be in Scotland.

Wednesday 7 September

(AFP via Getty Images)

The new prime minister – who polls suggest will be Liz Truss – will make their first appearance in the House of Commons in office.

They will face Labour leader Keir Starmer at prime minister's questions at 12.00 noon.

