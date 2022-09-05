✕ Close Boris Johnson tell public to buy £20 kettle to save £10 a year on energy bills

Liz Truss is expected to be announced as the new prime minister today after a six-week gruelling leadership campaign.

Both the foreign secretary and Rishi Sunak have spent the last several weeks traversing the country and taking part in hustings in a bid to win over the 200,000 party members charged with choosing the next Tory leader.

Voting closed on Friday and the contest will draw to an end when the formal announcement is made by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, at lunchtime.

Ahead of the results being announced, several reports suggested Ms Truss is strongly considering freezing energy bills to help households through the cost-of-living crisis.

The Times reports the package could be on the scale of the furlough scheme introduced by then-chancellor Mr Sunak.

The new leader is expected to make a speech following the leadership announcement, before spending the rest of the day finalising their choices for Cabinet and wider ministerial roles and writing their first prime ministerial speech.

Mr Johnson and his successor will go to Balmoral for the appointment of the new prime minister on Tuesday.