Liz Truss - live: New PM to be revealed today as frontrunner ‘considers freezing energy bills’
Foreign secretary is expected to be named as Boris Johnson’s successor
Liz Truss is expected to be announced as the new prime minister today after a six-week gruelling leadership campaign.
Both the foreign secretary and Rishi Sunak have spent the last several weeks traversing the country and taking part in hustings in a bid to win over the 200,000 party members charged with choosing the next Tory leader.
Voting closed on Friday and the contest will draw to an end when the formal announcement is made by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, at lunchtime.
Ahead of the results being announced, several reports suggested Ms Truss is strongly considering freezing energy bills to help households through the cost-of-living crisis.
The Times reports the package could be on the scale of the furlough scheme introduced by then-chancellor Mr Sunak.
The new leader is expected to make a speech following the leadership announcement, before spending the rest of the day finalising their choices for Cabinet and wider ministerial roles and writing their first prime ministerial speech.
Mr Johnson and his successor will go to Balmoral for the appointment of the new prime minister on Tuesday.
Cost of after-school clubs has risen more than £800 a year since 2010, says Labour
Labour has accused the government of “failing children and families” as it said the cost of after-school clubs has risen by more than £800 a year since the Conservatives came into power.
According to analysis from the opposition, the price of after-school childcare for primary age children has increased 1.5 times faster than other items such as food and clothing since 2010.
Labour says the average family is now spending more on after-school clubs than on their weekly food shop.
Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson warned the steep cost of after-school childcare, in addition to soaring food, fuel and housing costs, could force parents out of work and leave more and more children missing out on these activities and time with friends.
She called on the government to match Labour’s recovery plan, which commits to breakfast and after-school clubs for all, supporting parents struggling to balance rising bills and prioritising children’s learning.
“As parents battle rising costs of living, soaring childcare costs are making life ever harder for families,” she said. “For many the return to school simply means yet more bills for parents to pay.”
Read the details here:
Labour: Cost of after-school clubs has risen more than £800 a year since 2010
Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson called on the Government to match her party’s recovery plan.
When will the Tory leadership result be announced?
The results of the Conservative Party leadership race to replace Boris Johnson are scheduled to be announced in Westminster at 12.30pm by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the party’s 1922 Committee of backbenchers.
MPs will return from summer recess that day and Parliament is expected to sit after lunch, from around 2.30pm.
The new leader-in-waiting, either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, will be expected to spend that afternoon and evening finalising their choices for key cabinet positions.
The next day, Mr Johnson will visit Her Majesty the Queen at Balmoral, her family home in the Scottish highlands, in order to formally tender his resignation as PM.
For the first time in her long reign, the 96-year-old will not conduct this formality at Buckingham Palace.
The winner will also visit the monarch and accept the Queen’s formal invitation to form a government, after which both the outgoing and incoming PMs will be expected to address the nation, something that would ordinarily take place outside of 10 Downing Street.
On Wednesday, the winner will find themselves squaring up to Sir Keir Starmer at the dispatch box in the House of Commons for their first Prime Minister’s Questions at noon.
When will the Tory leadership result be announced?
Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak set to be named Britain’s next prime minister
Kwarteng insists Truss would be ‘fiscally responsible’ as PM
Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who is expected to be Britain’s next chancellor, said Liz Truss will not blow a hole in the public finances as he strived to reassure markets ahead of the results of the Tory leadership race.
The ally of Ms Truss said the Treasury’s fiscal framework will be reviewed soon “given the severity of the economic shocks we face”.
Writing in the Financial Times, Mr Kwarteng said the new administration would “act in a fiscally responsible way”, even though there will need to be “some fiscal loosening”.
Mr Kwarteng said he would assess the key fiscal rule that debt should be falling as a proportion of the national income in the third year of the forecast to ensure it still worked for the economy.
My colleague Lucy Skoulding reports:
Kwarteng insists Truss would be ‘fiscally responsible’ as new Tory leader
Kwasi Kwarteng is tipped to be Britain’s next chancellor
Truss to consider ‘freeze for energy bills due to economic squeeze’
Liz Truss is strongly considering freezing energy bills in a bid to ease the economic burden on households this winter.
Tipped to win the Conservative leadership race, the foreign secretary remained tight-lipped into Sunday about the kind of support package she might introduce as the residents face the prospects of soaring energy bills.
Reports in The Daily Telegraph and The Times suggest that Ms Truss is likely to introduce an energy bills freeze in some form. The package could be on the sale of the furlough scheme introduced by then-chancellor Rishi Sunak when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, reported The Times. Specifics of such a policy are, however, still being debated, according to the Telegraph.
Ms Truss had used an interview on the BBC on Sunday to insist that she would within a week reveal fresh support for struggling households, but repeatedly declined to spell out what those support measures might look like.
Boris Johnson: Twenty one of the outgoing PM’s biggest gaffes from letterbox burqas to hiding in fridge
Boris Johnson is finally stepping down as prime minister after nearly three tumultuous years in power.
The Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP is being banished to the back benches, for now at least, after both candidates to replace him - Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak - ruled out giving him a cabinet job.
But Mr Johnson himself, never one to shy away from the limelight, recently refused to rule out some form of politcal “comeback”.
And there has already been some speculation that he could have another “Trump-style” tilt at the Tory leadership in the future.
Much like Donald Trump, his political career to date has been littered with gaffes - some more catastrophic than others.
From insulting entire cities, countries and cultures, the Etonian schoolboy has offended many during his time in the limelight.
Here The Independent looks back at just some of Mr Johnson’s most damaging and humiliating blunders.
Burqas, kippers and Peppa Pig: Twenty one of Boris Johnson’s biggest gaffes
Taking a look back at some notorious moments from the ‘greased piglet’s’ storied career
Where does Boris Johnson stand in the pantheon of modern British prime ministers?
He’s clearly not in the Churchill or Thatcher first class, and his personal flaws and precipitate fall from power means he’s demoted below the likes of Blair and Wilson in the second division. However, Brexit and his election success put him above May and Cameron, writes Sean O’Grady.
Where does Boris Johnson stand in the pantheon of modern British prime ministers?
He’s clearly not in the Churchill or Thatcher first class, and his personal flaws and precipitate fall from power means he’s demoted below the likes of Blair and Wilson in the second division. However, Brexit and his election success put him above May and Cameron, writes Sean O’Grady
Sadiq Khan calls for ‘Covid-style’ emergency support to ease pain of energy bills
London mayor Sadiq Khan has urged Boris Johnson’s successor to immediately introduce a “Covid-style” support package to help families facing poverty because of soaring energy bills.
The Labour mayor said the next PM – whether Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak wins the Tory leadership contest on Monday – must understand the scale of intervention needed over the cost of living crisis.
“With the spiralling cost of living already hitting those on lower incomes the hardest, it’s essential that the government take urgent action to help make ends meet,” Mr Khan told The Independent.
Adam Forrest reports.
Sadiq Khan calls for ‘Covid-style’ support package to ease pain of energy bills
Exclusive: ‘Pandemic-type’ package needed from next PM, says London mayor – as new survey shows positive impact of intervention during Covid crisis
Truss promises energy bill action 'within one week' if made prime minister
Refugees minister quits government and declares his job ‘essentially complete’
Lord Harrington, who was appointed refugees minister in the wake of the war in Ukraine, has quit the government before a new leader takes over.
In government since March, Lord Harrington stressed his resignation is no reflection on either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak and he instead feels it is the right time to leave a “temporary” position.
Boris Johnson was among those to pay tribute to his efforts, with the outgoing prime minister saying that the government would miss his “wealth of experience”.
Refugees minister quits government and declares his job ‘essentially complete’
Lord Harrington says process now in place ‘that means there won’t necessarily be need for minister like myself’
Liz Truss warns she will make unpopular decisions as prime minister and defends tax cuts for wealthy
Liz Truss has warned she will make unpopular decisions as prime minister and defended tax cuts that benefit the wealthy as “fair”, despite growing calls to ditch them.
She pledged immediate action will be taken on soaring household bills if, as expected, she wins the keys to No 10 on Monday, with the promise of a plan within her first week.
But despite the gathering storm clouds and warnings her response to the crisis could have to run to tens of billions of pounds, she said: “Britain has been through worse, frankly.”
Kate Devlin reports.
Truss warns she will make unpopular decisions as PM and defends tax cuts for wealthy
On cost of living crisis the likely new prime minister says ‘Britain has been through worse’
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies