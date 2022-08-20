Rishi Sunak pledges to ban new smart motorways and review low-traffic neighbourhoods

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak plans to ban new smart motorways and review low-traffic neighbourhoods to “end the war on motorists” if he wins the Tory leadership race.

In a fresh pitch to turn around a contest he appears to be losing, he is telling party members he is “the most pro-driver chancellor in history” – and would go further in No 10.

The shake-up would clamp down on “rogue private parking fines ripping off motorists” and speed up the installation of electric vehicle charging points in rural areas.

Mr Sunak is also arguing that smart motorways are “unsafe” and would outlaw them in future – going further than the current pause imposed by the government.

And he would “protect emergency services by reviewing Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs)”, where cars are discouraged to make streets safer and more appealing to walk and cycle.

Cycle lanes have been introduced, pavements widened and planters or bollards placed on roads to restrict vehicles from entering them.

Mr Sunak’s campaign argues that “many local residents are currently concerned that LTNs – whilst good intentioned – have led to difficulties for emergency vehicles such as ambulances”.

But the claim was dismissed by the Living Streets campaign group, which said any council introducing an LTN was required to consult with local emergency services.

“Emergency services have generally been positive about LTNs and there is strong evidence that some emergency vehicles can even respond more quickly in them because they are not held up by traffic,” said Stephen Edwards, Living Streets’ chief executive.

Rishi Sunak is hoping to turnaround his fortunes in the Tory leadership contest (PA Wire)

In January, ministers slammed the brakes on smart motorways, agreeing no more without hard shoulders would open until five years of safety data from the existing ones is available.

But, in April, new data from National Highways suggested smart motorways are safer than the conventional type for deaths and serious injuries.

However, Mr Sunak said: “Smart motorways are unpopular because they are unsafe. We need to listen to drivers, be on their side and stop with the pursuit of policies that go against common sense.”

He added: “The UK is a passionate driving nation because driving provides freedom.

“We need to stop making life difficult for the vast majority of people across the UK who rely on a car as their primary source of transport to healthcare, employment, and other essential day-to-day things.”

Earlier, Mr Sunak came under fire after joining Liz Truss in ruling out solar panels on farmland if he wins the race for No 10.

The contest underdog – who has spoken of how his young daughters urge him to act on the climate emergency – nevertheless pledged to put preserving farmland first.

“On my watch, we will not lose swathes of our best farmland to solar farms. Instead, we should be making sure that solar panels are installed on commercial buildings, on sheds and on properties,” Mr Sunak said.