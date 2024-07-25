Most popular Tory leadership contender revealed in new poll

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Tom Tugendhat has emerged as an early frontrunner in the Tory leadership contest because he has the lowest negative rating with members of the public.

According to Savanta, the former security minister has a net rating of -3 with the wider public and +28 with 2024 Tory voters.

It comes in stark contrast to former home secretary Priti Patel who has scored -28 net rating with the public and +7 with Conservative voters.

The pair are among seven MPs understood to be entering their names into the race as nominations open today for contenders to replace Rishi Sunak. They are set to close on Monday with those getting the support of 10 other Tory MPs allowed to go forward.

A four month contest will see members eventually pick from a final two decided by Tory MPs with the winner unveiled on 2 November after four months.

Tom Tugendhat hs emerged as the most popular contender (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Archive )

Last night former home secretary James Cleverly launched his campaign with a video but he has not fared well in the survey polling at -9 with the public and +19 with Conservative voters.

The bookmakers’ favourite is former business secretary Kemi Badenoch who scored -12 with the wider public and +10 among 2024 Conservative voters.

Outspoken former home secretary Suella Braverman who has publicly attacked a number of her rivals and warned that the party was too liberal in government scored -23 with the public and just +8 among 2024 Conservative voters.

Others believed to be putting their names forward are Robert Jenrick and Mel Stride.

Outgoing Conservative leader Rishi Sunak's net favourability is currently -28, a five point improvement on his record low -33 post-election on 7 July.

Chris Hopkins, political research director at Savanta said: "The person who will most likely welcome our findings is Tom Tugendhat, who is the most popular Conservative leadership contender among the public and Conservative voters of those we polled. James Cleverly, who just announced his candidacy, is not far behind. Game on."

Cleverly has launched his campaign ( BBC )

Meanwhile, the election victory has seen a boost for Sir Keir Starmer and his chancellor Rachel Reeves results.

Ms Reeves (+7), in particular has become nearly as popular with the public as Starmer (+9), who is currently the most well-liked politician in the country.

Mr Hopkins said: "Rachel Reeves' surefooted start to her time in Number 11, taken alongside the post-election honeymoon for Labour, has meant that she is now one of the most popular politicians in the country - just behind Labour leader Keir Starmer."

One of the biggest beneficiaries has been Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey whose antics during the election including plunging into water and going down slides saw him increase the number of his party’s MPs to 72.

One month ago (21-23 June) had a net favourability of -4, and now stands at +3, an improvement of seven percentage points.