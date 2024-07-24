✕ Close Kwasi Kwarteng refuses to rule out Tory comeback from himself or Liz Truss

The Conservative Party will appoint a new leader to replace Rishi Sunak on 2 November.

Seven Tory MPs began jostling for support as nominations opened at 7pm on Wednesday.

The first teams that picked up nomination paperwork belonged to James Cleverly, Priti Patel, Robert Jenrick, Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat, Mel Stride and Suella Braverman, according to Sky.

The official nominations do not close until Monday so more candidates are likely to join the race.

Shadow home secretary James Cleverly has become the first Tory MP to declare he will run for the leadership, and ruled out a merger between the party and Reform UK if he becomes the next Tory leader.

“The Conservative Party doesn’t do mergers. The simple truth is that we have got a series of principles,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.