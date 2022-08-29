Tory leadership – live: Boris Johnson ‘hoping for populist return’, says ex-minister
Race between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak for next PM enters final week
Boris Johnson is “hoping for a populist return”, a former minister has said as the Tory leadership race enters its final week.
Rory Stewart called the outgoing prime minister “dangerous” and said it was important to remember why he was forced to quit as some supporters want him back.
“He’s trying to do an Imran Khan or a Berlusconi. He’s going to be hovering around, hoping for a populist return,” the former Tory politician told The Guardian.
He said: “I think we need to remind people why he left. He should have gone much, much earlier. What he did was deeply, deeply shameful – and dangerous.”
Mr Johnson said he would step down following a host of scandals - including over how sexual harassment allegations against MP Chris Pincher were handled and the Partygate scandal - which culminated in mass resignations from government.
It comes as the battle between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister enters its final week, with results expected next Monday.
‘Many different plans’ to help with energy bills going round government
The government is working on plans to help people with energy bills this winter, a Tory minister has insisted.
Victoria Prentis, a minister at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, told Times Radio: “It’s right that people need help and I’m really here to try to reassure that the Government is making plans to help people as they will need it with energy bills this winter”.
She added: “I would like to reassure that there are many, many different plans being worked on by civil servants and ministers at the moment, and whoever comes in as the next Conservative leader and our next prime minister will have the background work ready and will be able to make those difficult choices very quickly and before it’s needed.”
Hospitals and schools fear staff cuts over soaring energy bills
School and hospital administrations have warned of a possible cut in staff pay amid soaring energy bills in the UK.
The national health service (NHS) confederation has said the bills they are paying this year are much higher than what the hospitals paid last year.
“The gap in funding from rising inflation will either have to be made up by fewer staff being employed, longer waiting times for care or other areas of patient care being cut back,” Rory Deighton, of the NHS Confederation, told The Mirror.
He added: “The NHS needs at least £3.4bn to make up for inflation during this year alone. That’s before we face a winter of even higher wholesale energy prices.”S
Stuti Mishra reports.
Nearly one in four ‘won’t turn on heating this winter’
Nearly one in four adults plan never to turn their heating on this winter, polling suggests, as average bills are set to rocket while the temperature drops.
This figure is even higher for parents with children under 18, according to a Savanta ComRes survey carried out before the new price cap was announced.
The pollsters asked more than 2,000 UK adults how they would respond to increasing energy prices over the winter – 23 per cent said they would not turn their heating on at all, rising to 27 per cent among parents with under-18s.
Amy Gibbons has more.
State pensioners could be left with just over £10 a day after price cap hike
Pensioners in the UK relying on state payment may be left with a little over £10 to spend in a day on food, transport, medicines, and other living costs from next April in the wake of rising cost of energy, according to reports.
The full state pension is likely to spike to £10,600 from April 2023, provided inflation is fixed at 10.1 per cent next month when the pension rates are fixed for 2023-2, according to a Sky News analysis.
However, the usual costs of energy bills will touch £6,616 in April, according to a prediction by consultancy group Cornwall Insight.
Arpan Rai reports.
Tory voters say Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak lack solutions to energy crisis
Conservative voters reject both Liz Truss’s and Rishi Sunak’s plans to tackle the energy crisis ahead of massive autumn price hikes, an exclusive poll for The Independent reveals.
Fewer than half of Tory supporters believe the contenders have solutions for the turmoil that will result from the increase in the average yearly gas and electricity bill, which will soar to £3,549 in October and is predicted to top £5,300 in January.
Worryingly for Ms Truss – who is the overwhelming favourite to replace Boris Johnson – just 48 per cent of Tories back her as the candidate to ease the cost of living emergency. This figure puts her only slightly ahead of Mr Sunak, who is backed on this measure by 44 per cent.
Rob Merrick has more.
Liz Truss likely to tackle rising charges with tax cuts: report
Liz Truss, one of the final candidates in the race to succeed Boris Johnson, would prioritise tax cuts over providing direct payments to every household to tackle the rising energy bills.
Ms Truss is reportedly considering cutting VAT across the board by 5 per cent.
"Liz has been clear we need to lower the burden of taxation and focus on boosting energy supplies and this will be her priority as prime minister," a member of her campaign team told BBC.
"She's also been clear further support may be required to help. Her preference is to target this to those most in need, but isn't ruling anything out."
ICYMI | Ofgem confirms energy price cap will soar to £3,549 from October in 80% rise
The UK’s energy regulator has set the new price cap at £3,549 from October 1, marking a sharp 80 per cent rise in the cost of energy.
Ofgem said it was not sharing projections for January when a new cap will take effect as the market continued to be too volatile.
However, there are fears the market for gas in winter will lead to “significantly worse” prices through next year.
Millions across Britain are facing the cost of soaring energy bills, compounded by Friday’s announcement, after wholesale gas prices have continued to rise after the pandemic.
Arpan Rai reports.
Boris Johnson to urge Truss and Sunak to keep green investments
Britain’s next prime minister must not give up on green energy investments while devising measures to ease the cost-of-living crisis, Boris Johnson will urge.
The outgoing prime minister is expected to ask Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss – the final candidates in the race to succeed Mr Johnson – that the UK must bolster its commitment to net zero while also supporting struggling households, The Telegraph reported.
The remarks will likely act as a warning to the two No 10 hopefuls to stick to Mr Johnson’s ambition of building a new nuclear reactor every year and back a five-fold increase in offshore wind power by 2030.
Emily Atkinson has more.
What does the energy price cap mean for you?
The energy price cap is the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer in the UK per year for the amount of electricity and gas they use, preventing businesses from simply passing on cost increases to the consumer.
But the cap, set by the regulator Ofgem and first introduced in January 2019, only applies to customers who are on a standard variable tariff, typically a provider’s default and most expensive option.
It does not safeguard consumers against global market fluctuations and does not limit an individual’s overall bill – if you use more than the “average user”, you still pay more.
Joe Sommerlad explains.
