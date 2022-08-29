✕ Close 'We should have a plan in place today': Martin Lewis lambasts Tories over energy crisis

Boris Johnson is “hoping for a populist return”, a former minister has said as the Tory leadership race enters its final week.

Rory Stewart called the outgoing prime minister “dangerous” and said it was important to remember why he was forced to quit as some supporters want him back.

“He’s trying to do an Imran Khan or a Berlusconi. He’s going to be hovering around, hoping for a populist return,” the former Tory politician told The Guardian.

He said: “I think we need to remind people why he left. He should have gone much, much earlier. What he did was deeply, deeply shameful – and dangerous.”

Mr Johnson said he would step down following a host of scandals - including over how sexual harassment allegations against MP Chris Pincher were handled and the Partygate scandal - which culminated in mass resignations from government.

It comes as the battle between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister enters its final week, with results expected next Monday.