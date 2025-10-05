UK politics live: Police to get powers to restrict repeat protests – as Badenoch set for Tory Conference speech
Conservative leader expected to announce series of hardline policies including special task force to deport 750,000 illegal immigrants
Police are to be given greater powers to restrict protests, the home secretary has announced.
Officers will now be allowed to consider the “cumulative impact” of repeated demonstrations in measures that follow frequent pro-Palestinian demonstrations, including an event in London on Saturday that saw almost 500 arrests.
Unveiling the plans on Sunday, Shabana Mahmood said repeated large-scale protests had caused “considerable fear” for the Jewish community.
Saturday’s rallies came days after the terror attack at a synagogue in Manchester on Thursday, which left two people dead.
Meanwhile, Tory members are gathering in Manchester for the start of the party’s four-day conference, with Kemi Badenoch under increasing pressure to upturn the party’s fortunes amid dire poll ratings.
In a welcome speech on Sunday afternoon, the Tory leader will pledge to use a special task force called the “Removals Force” to deport 750,000 illegal immigrants from the UK if the Conservatives win the next election.
The proposal is modelled on the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, which has been heavily criticised in the past year, accused of arresting both legal migrants and American citizens.
Britain’s Jewish community ‘justified’ in asking more from government, home secretary says
The Independent’s whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports:
Shabana Mahmood did not rule out an inquiry into antisemitism this morning.
She told the BBC that the Jewish community “are justified in asking for more from their government “ when they think they are their children are going to have to love “smaller” Jewish lives.
She said she would consider the best way to respond to the “rising tide” of antisemitism.
Home secretary says she is working to close a 'gap in the law' on protests
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was working to close a “gap in the law” on protests.
She told Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips: “The strengthening of the legislation that I’m going to bring about is based on the ability of the police to place conditions and restrictions on protests.
“And what I will be making explicit is that cumulative disruption – that is to say, the frequency of particular protests in particular places – is, in and of itself, a reason for the police to be able to restrict and place conditions.
“That is to say, they can move them to a different place, they can restrict the time that those protests can occur on, so that will unlock all of the broader measures that the police can already do on protests.
“It’s been clear to me in conversations in the last couple of days that there is a gap in the law and there is an inconsistency of practice, so I’ll be taking measures immediately to put that right.
“And I will be reviewing our wider protest legislation as well to make sure the arrangements we have can meet the scale of the challenge that we face, which is protecting the right to protest, but ensuring that our communities can go about their daily business without feeling intimidated and also that public order can be maintained.”
Home secretary warns Britain has a ‘problem’ with integration
The Independent’s whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports:
The home secretary has warned Britain has a “problem” with integration.
Shabana Mahmood told Sky News: “There is a question for us to ask ourselves on integration.
“When somebody who has grown up with all of the advantages of this society, all of the rights, the freedoms… that go alongside that, why do people do these acts?”
She said it is the government’s job “to think long and hard about what is happening”.
“I do consider it my responsibility to draw wider lessons on integration… I do recognise that there is a problem here. It is one for us as a government to think deeply about.”
Home secretary urges society to 'think carefully' about tackling rising antisemitism
The home secretary has urged society to “think carefully about what we do to stem the rising tide of antisemitism”.
Speaking on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, Shabana Mahmood told Sky News: “That is a challenge to all of us across society and in government to think carefully about what we do to stem the rising tide of antisemitism and give confidence to the Jewish community that Jewish life will continue to flourish in the UK.”
Conservatives' new 'Removals Force' inspired by Trump's heavily criticised ICE
The Conservatives’ new "Removals Force" takes inspiration from Trump's ICE.
But ICE has also been heavily criticised in the past year for arresting both legal migrants and US citizens. It has also been accused of targeting people based on their race.
Amnesty condemns Palestine Action arrests as 'in breach of UK's human rights obligations'
Amnesty has condemned the Palestine Action arrests as “in breach of the UK's international human rights obligations”.
Kerry Moscogiuri, Amnesty International UK’s Director of Campaigns and Communications, said: “It will never stop being upsetting and shocking to witness older people, people with disabilities, doctors in scrubs, young people and relatives of holocaust survivors being hauled from the streets into police vans.
“Police chiefs have discretion as to how they choose to police demonstrations. Arresting hundreds of people for peacefully sitting down and holding these signs is not the job of police. These arrests are in breach of the UK's international human rights obligations and should not be happening.
“The UK government should not be criminalising and demonising these peaceful demonstrators to distract from their failure to take meaningful action to end Israel’s genocide.”
New police powers unveiled after almost 500 people arrested at latest pro-Palestine protest
The home secretary has unveiled measures giving police more protest powers following frequent pro-Palestinian demonstrations, including an event in London on Saturday which saw almost 500 arrests.
Saturday’s event in London took place despite calls for restraint following the synagogue attack in Manchester on Thursday.
Almost 500 people were arrested, including 488 arrests for supporting banned terror organisation Palestine Action.
Police to be given greater powers to restrict protests
The measures follow frequent pro-Palestinian demonstrations including an event in London on Saturday which saw almost 500 arrests.
The measures follow frequent pro-Palestinian demonstrations including an event in London on Saturday which saw almost 500 arrests.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said repeated large-scale protests had caused “considerable fear” for the Jewish community.
The Government will amend Sections 12 and 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 to explicitly allow the police to take account of the cumulative impact of frequent protests on local areas in order to impose conditions on public processions and assemblies.
The Home Secretary will also review existing legislation to ensure powers are sufficient and are being applied consistently by police forces – this will include powers to ban protests outright.
Badenoch under pressure to convince party members she can lead them into next election
Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch has faced pressure to convince members of her party that she can lead them into the next election.
“Hold your nerve. Hold your nerve,” Mrs Badenoch said in an interview with the Telegraph. “We are the only party that can deliver a stronger economy and stronger borders. If we don’t hold our nerve, we are giving our country up. That is not right.”
“There will be tangible improvement. But it never happens overnight,” she added.
Immigration set to be one of key themes of Conservative Party conference
Immigration is set to be one of the key themes of the Conservative Party conference.
It comes as 34,401 people have crossed the Channel in small boats so far this year, according to PA news agency analysis of Home Office figures, putting 2025 on course to break the record for most arrivals in a single year.
Kemi Badenoch said: “We must tackle the scourge of illegal immigration into Britain and secure our borders. That is why the Conservatives are setting out a serious and comprehensive new plan to end this crisis.”
