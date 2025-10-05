Tory conference 2025 live: Badenoch pledges to repeal Humans Rights Act for her mass deportation plan
Conservative leader is announcing a series of hardline policies including special task force to deport 750,000 illegal immigrants
Kemi Badenoch has taken to the stage for her first Conservative Party conference speech as leader of the party, as she faces increasing pressure to upturn the Tories’ fortunes amid dire poll ratings.
Conservative members have gathered in Manchester as the party’s four-day conference kicks off on Sunday.
Giving her welcome speech on Sunday afternoon, the Conservative leader will pledge to use a special task force to deport 750,000 illegal immigrants from the UK.
The “Removals Force” is modelled on the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, which has been heavily criticised in the past year, accused of arresting both legal migrants and American citizens.
Just before Ms Badenoch took to the stage, it emerged that her donor and personal adviser had defected to Reform UK, according to reports.
Mark Gallagher, who donated £2,000 to Ms Badenoch for her leadership campaign last year, left the Conservative Party roughly two months ago, Sky News reported, over claims she ignored his attempts to help.
He is now backing Nigel Farage’s party in a move that has sparked anger among Tories, with one source telling the broadcaster Mr Gallagher “flitted between parties” anyway.
Badenoch insists leaving ECHR is 'necessary step' for 'British border plan'
Kemi Badenoch is outlining her pledge to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) if the Conservative Party get into power at the next general election.
The Tory leader told attendees at their party conference: “We must leave the ECHR and repeal the Human Rights Act.”
She described it as a “necessary step”, claiming it is “the only way to allow a British government, a British Conservative government, to deliver a British border plan”.
And she claimed doing so “would not mean that we lose any of the rights we cherish”.
Badenoch takes aim at Truss in promise to 'learn from mistakes'
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Kemi Badenoch has taken aim at previous Tory governments in her address to the Tory party conference in Manchester, saying: "Our mistakes on the economy and on immigration lost us the trust and confidence of the public".
She told party members that the public "won't listen to us again until we show them we have learnt from our mistakes and changed", adding: "We've got to do this and weve got to do this properly."
She continued: "What have we learnt? That you can't have a budget that has £150bn of spending giveaways and billions more in tax cuts without saying where the money is coming from. We have to show we have learnt from the policy mistake of letting bureaucrats decide the immigration system. We failed to bring the numbers down and stop the boats, lets be honest, that happened on our watch. Yes we tried, but put simply, we didn’t achieve enough.
"After years of responsible and effective government, our mistakes on the economy and on immigration lost us the trust and confidence of the public."
Badenoch claims pro-Palestine protests have become 'carnivals of hatred directed at Jewish homeland'
Kemi Badenoch has claimed pro-Palestine protests have become “carnivals of hatred directed at the Jewish homeland”.
She said: “You have no right to turn our streets into theatres of intimidation and we will not let you do so anymore.”
Badenoch: 'Why can’t we control our borders and remove those who need to go?'
Kemi Badenoch has questioned: “Why can’t we control our borders and remove those who need to go?”
Badenoch's speech clashes with former leadership rival Jenrick
The Independent’s political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
Kemi Badenoch's speech was delayed in getting underway, and she faces clashing with her former leadership rival Robert Jenrick.
The Tory leader's speech is now running against a fringe event featuring the shadow justice secretary.
He is still seen as a potential challenger to woo Ms Badenoch and is appearing at a slew of events in the coming days as he seeks to woo activists and cement his popularity with MPs.
He has dominated the headlines with stunts including a video in which he tackled fare-dodgers on public transport.
And as Ms Badenoch looks to make an impression on the country and build her own brand, she risks being overshadowed once more by Mr Jenrick.
Badenoch: Tory conference is about 'return to values that define our country at its best'
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
This year's Conservative Party conference is about a "return to values that defined our country at its best", Kemi Badenoch has said, promising that her party is "ready to earn the trust of the British people again".
She added: "But I didn’t say it would be easy. I didn’t say it would be quick. Nothing really worth doing is. Anyone who tells you there are easy answers to the questions this country faces is either lying to you or lying to themselves."
"We have plenty of reasons to be cheerful. As one of my great predecessor's Margaret Thatcher put it: 'The facts of life are conservative'".
Tories would introduce 'reset', Badenoch pledges
Kemi Badenoch has said the Conservatives would introduce a “reset” if they were to get into power at the next general election.
She told the Tory Party conference a government under her would be “politics done differently, politics done properly”.
'Extremism has gone unchecked' in Britain, Badenoch claims
Kemi Badenoch has claimed “extremism has gone unchecked” in Britain.
Speaking at the Tory Party conference, she told attendees: “We have tolerated this in our country for too long.”
Kemi Badenoch: ‘Conservatives love Manchester’
The Independent’s political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
Kemi Badenoch opened her conference speech by praising Manchester as a city defined by free enterprise and entrepreneurialism.
“Conservatives love Manchester,” the Tory leader said.
It will not be lost on Mancunians, however, that the Conservatives came here two years ago for their party conference and scrapped the northern leg of HS2, which would have connected Manchester to London.
The city’s mayor Andy Burnham also had high profile clashes with the past Conservative government when Boris Johnson plunged it into tier 3 lockdown restrictions.
Badenoch opens speech by speaking about terror attack at Manchester synagogue
Kemi Badenoch has opened her Tory Party conference speech by speaking about the terror attack at a synagogue in Manchester this week.
She described the “horrific and despicable” attack as an attack on the idea that Britain is a safe place for Jews”.
