Last hopes of avoiding rail strikes dashed in run-up to Christmas
Last hopes of averting a disruptive rail strike in the run-up to Christmas were dashed today after a deadline for agreement passed without the resolution of a row over pay and working practices.
Confirmation that industrial action will go ahead on the railways next week came just hours after unions announced co-ordinated strikes by healthcare staff, including ambulance workers, on 21 and 28 December.
The general secretary of the RMT rail union Mick Lynch said planned action on 13-14 and 16-17 December will go ahead across 14 rail companies, after employers failed to offer talks today.
The Rail Delivery Group, representing train operating companies, had previously warned that the action must be called off by Wednesday to avoid disruption to services, as several days are needed to get trains, fuel and staff in place for strike days.
Government ministers are coming under pressure to step in personally to resolve the disputes, which come alongside strikes by civil servants, mail workers and nurses in what has been branded a new winter of discontent.
Health secretary Steve Barclay insisted his “door is open” for discussions with health workers.
But health unions said ministers could stop the strikes “in a heartbeat” if they would get involved in negotiations on pay, while Mr Lynch said rail employers’ hands were tied by ministers who would not allow them to make a “suitable” offer.
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting accused Mr Barclay of planning to use strikeing health workers as a “scapegoat” to distract attention from crisis in the NHS.
