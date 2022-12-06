Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Last hopes of avoiding rail strikes dashed in run-up to Christmas

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Tuesday 06 December 2022 17:45
Comments
Mick Lynch defends further Christmas strikes after Network Rail ‘detrimental offer’

Last hopes of averting a disruptive rail strike in the run-up to Christmas were dashed today after a deadline for agreement passed without the resolution of a row over pay and working practices.

Confirmation that industrial action will go ahead on the railways next week came just hours after unions announced co-ordinated strikes by healthcare staff, including ambulance workers, on 21 and 28 December.

The general secretary of the RMT rail union Mick Lynch said planned action on 13-14 and 16-17 December will go ahead across 14 rail companies, after employers failed to offer talks today.

The Rail Delivery Group, representing train operating companies, had previously warned that the action must be called off by Wednesday to avoid disruption to services, as several days are needed to get trains, fuel and staff in place for strike days.

Government ministers are coming under pressure to step in personally to resolve the disputes, which come alongside strikes by civil servants, mail workers and nurses in what has been branded a new winter of discontent.

Recommended

Health secretary Steve Barclay insisted his “door is open” for discussions with health workers.

But health unions said ministers could stop the strikes “in a heartbeat” if they would get involved in negotiations on pay, while Mr Lynch said rail employers’ hands were tied by ministers who would not allow them to make a “suitable” offer.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting accused Mr Barclay of planning to use strikeing health workers as a “scapegoat” to distract attention from crisis in the NHS.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in