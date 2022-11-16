Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Holyrood’s presiding officer has apologised on behalf of the Scottish parliament after women were asked to remove suffragette scarves during a debate on gender reforms.

Alison Johnstone reprimanded security staff after they ordered critics of the new gender bill to leave a session of the Equalities Committee for wearing the purple, white and green accessories on Tuesday morning.

The colours, which are traditionally associaed with the suffragette movement, have been adopted by modern feminists to signal opposition to legislation that will make it easier for transgender people to live in their chosen identity.

Displaying “any banners or slogans, including on clothing” is banned in Holyrood, The Times reported.

The committee was discussing amendments to the Gender Recognition Reform Bill legislation, which has sparked heated debate nationwide.

Under the Twitter handle Obsolesence, one woman caught up in the incident said: “I have just been asked to remove my new scarf. I refused because its lovely & inoffensive.

“Apparently (the Scottish Parliament) believes these colours are unacceptable while several MSPs wear rainbow lanyards.”

Conservative MSP Russell Findlay questioned whether the scarf represented a “political slogan” as had been suggested, something which is not permitted under Holyrood’s rules.

The committee was moved into private session immediately after Mr Findlay’s question.

The presiding officer later addressed MSPs at the beginning of afternoon proceedings in Holyrood’s main debating chamber.#

Ms Johnstone said MSPs had brought the matter to her attention, saying: “At that meeting, a visitor to the public gallery was asked to remove a purple, green and white scarf.

“Having declined to do so, the visitor was informed that she would not be able to return to the gallery.

“This request was made by officials in connection with the Parliament’s code of conduct for visitors which sets out that the display of banners, flags or political slogans, including on clothing and accessories, is forbidden.”

She continued: “Let me make one thing crystal clear, suffrage colours are not, and never have been, banned at the Scottish Parliament.

“We actively support and promote universal suffrage in a number of ways at Holyrood and will continue to do so.”

Ms Johnstone added: “The action taken was an error and I would like to apologise on behalf of the Parliament.

“The wearing of a scarf in those colours does not, in itself, breach the visitor code of conduct.”