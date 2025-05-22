Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Sadiq Khan has distanced himself from Sir Keir Starmer’s response to the Supreme Court trans ruling, vowing to “stand up for trans Londoners”.

The London mayor said trans and non-binary Londoners “are some of the most marginalised and vulnerable in our city” and the ruling, which saw judges confirm that the term “woman” referred to biological sex, must not lead to more stigma and discrimination.

In his first public comments on the controversial ruling, Sir Sadiq said: “I've always been proud of London’s status as a beacon for openness, equality and LGBTQ+ rights and I'm determined that this remains the case.

open image in gallery Sadiq Khan’s response was a marked contrast to his party leader Sir Keir Starmer’s ( James Manning/PA Wire )

“Over recent years, the political debate has intensified, but we must remember when we talk about these issues that trans and non-binary Londoners are some of the most marginalised and vulnerable in our city. Understandably, many trans Londoners and others in the LGBTQ community are anxious about what the Supreme Court ruling will mean.”

Sir Sadiq’s response is a stark contrast with the prime minister, who said in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling that he no longer believed trans women are women.

Sir Keir and senior ministers, including Bridget Phillipson, also said that trans women should use male toilets, while telling trans men to use women’s toilets.

The government’s response drew condemnation from the Labour left and pro-LGBT campaigners, with one member of the party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) warning the PM was “putting trans people in harm’s way”.

Jess Barnard told The Independent Sir Keir’s response to was “appalling”, while a trans Labour councillor quit the party and said it “does not support my fundamental rights”.

Quitting the party, Plymouth City councillor Dylan Tippetts said: “said: “Labour nationally has thrown transgender people under the bus and has taken us backwards decades.”

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) watchdog also sparked outrage with its interim guidance on the ruling that said trans women “should not be permitted to use the women’s facilities” in workplaces or public-facing services like shops and hospitals.

Sir Sadiq welcomed the EHRC’s consultation on the matter but said “my position is clear”, adding: “The result of this ruling must not mean more stigma and discrimination against trans people in London, and as mayor I will continue to stand up for trans Londoners and the rights of the most vulnerable people in our society.

“I continue to work to stamp out transphobia, homophobia and bigotry in all its forms."

open image in gallery Keir Starmer U-turned on his previous position that ‘trans women are women’ ( AFP/Getty )

Seeking to address anger at Labour’s response, Ms Phillipson stressed that Labour will offer trans people the “dignity” they were denied by the Conservatives.

She said: “We will continue our wider work with commitment, with compassion, to protect all of those who need it right across society. Because this is a government that will support the rights of women and trans people, now and always.

“This is a government that will support the rights of our most vulnerable, now and always. And, on that, there is no change to announce. Dignity and respect for all, now and always.”

Labour was asked to comment.