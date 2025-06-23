In the wake of Trump’s strikes on Iran, what are Keir Starmer’s options?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The choices Keir Starmer makes in the next few days could define his premiership.

Tony Blair never escaped the accusation he had been George Bush’s “poodle” over the invasion of Iraq. And how far the current Labour PM goes in backing another US president in another foreign conflict could help or haunt him for years to come.

Despite the prime minister last week repeatedly saying “de-escalation is the priority”, the Trump administration pressed ahead with strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran overnight on Saturday.

The prime is now walking a tightrope between supporting the UK’s closest ally and attempting to call for calm.

In the wake of the strikes, Sir Keir appeared to give the US his cautious backing – describing Iran’s nuclear programme as a “grave threat to international security”. But he has also issued stark warnings about the conflict escalating beyond the region.

As the situation in the Middle East continues to escalate, the prime minister is caught between a rock and a hard place.

He is currently sat firmly on the fence - with his most senior ministers refusing to say whether Trump’s strikes were either legal or even “the right thing to do”.

And while the US did not ask Britain for help in its first round of strikes, at some point, the prime minister will be forced to make a decision. So what are his options?

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer has worked hard at forging close ties with President Trump since his return to the Oval Office ( Getty )

One option – albeit the most diplomatically tricky – is to withhold support entirely.

Sir Keir has spent months trying to build a special relationship with President Trump. Anything less than support for their actions is likely to go down badly in the White House.

However, the Attorney General Lord Hermer, a close political ally of Sir Keir, is reported to have raised legal concerns about any potential British involvement in the conflict beyond defending its allies.

Lord Hermer is reportedly reluctant to sign off any offensive operations, with a source telling The Spectator: “The AG has concerns about the UK playing any role in this except for defending our allies.”

The weight the Labour leader places on his old friend’s legal judgement could limit the extent of any support for the US, if Trump does decide to act militarily. The PM’s own background will also play a role in the decision. The energy minister Miatta Fahnbulleh said on Thursday that he “who is a lawyer and a human rights lawyer, he will obviously do everything that is in accord with international law.”

But will he really risk infuriating President Trump at a time when the Republican’s tariffs on goods entering the US have already led economists to downgrade their forecasts for the UK economy?

Another option, considered the most likely, is to allow the use of the UK-US airbase at Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands. On Saturday, Trump’s strikes on Iran were launched directly without the use of the Diego Garcia base. But in future military actions, the US may ask Britain’s permission to use the joint airbase in the Chagos archipelago.

The type of B-2 stealth bombers which are often based there are the ones that are capable of carrying specialised “bunker buster” bombs which were used in the operation over the weekend. This is a middle ground seen as the most likely option for the UK government to back. It would not require action from the UK, but could protect the relationship with the US by seeming to offer support.

He is already under pressure over the issue at home. Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel has said the UK should give permission for the US to use Diego Garcia to launch bunker-buster bombs.

open image in gallery People attend a New York rally calling for the Trump administration not to go to war with Iran ( Getty )

One step beyond the Diego Garcia option is to provide logistical support to the US, and what that would look like in practice is being wargamed in Whitehall.

The benefit of this option is that it would allow the UK to appear to be more supportive of Present Trump than just simply allowing him to use a US airbase, and at the same time risking only a limited response from Iran. The UK is keen not to allow Tehran a pretext to strike British bases or interests and has sent extra assets to the region, with another six Typhoon jets sent to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, joining the eight already there.

The final option, considered the least likely, is full UK military intervention. Britain is still pushing hard behind the scenes for a de-escalation in the Middle East. The UK’s most favoured outcome is a diplomatic solution, in which both sides dial down the aggression.

Keir Starmer is also, as a politician, a gradualist and as such is considered less likely than some of his predecessors as prime minister to commit the UK military to support this kind of intervention, even if it is in the aid of one of our key allies, the United States.