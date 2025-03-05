Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost half of Britons think Donald Trump’s second state visit should be cancelled after his White House clash with Volodymyr Zelensky, a poll has shown.

Some 42 per cent of voters said the historic second invite to Mr Trump should be withdrawn amid growing outrage at the US administration’s increasingly critical stance on Ukraine.

Sir Keir has faced pressure from across the political spectrum to withdraw the invite, which he hand delivered to Mr Trump just a day before his Oval Office shouting match with Mr Zelensky. That is only likely to increase since Mr Trump’s decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer hand-delivered a state invite to Donald Trump ( Carl Court/PA Wire )

While two in five people said the invite should be withdrawn, an overall majority (51 per cent) said the invite never should have been extended in the first place.

It comes as a petition by pro democracy campaign group 38 Degrees calling for the visit to be axed passed 180,000 signatures.

Mr Trump will become the first US president honoured with two state visits, with Sir Keir mounting a major charm offensive to protect Britain from a looming global trade war.

But 38 Degrees warned that, because of the British public’s overwhelming support for Ukraine, the PM risks alienating voters by cosying up to the US president.

open image in gallery Pressure to scrap the state visit has grown after Donald Trump’s spat with Volodymyr Zelensky ( AFP via Getty Images )

Chief executive Matthew McGregor said: “Since the Russian invasion three years ago, the British people have consistently shown an outpouring of support for the people of Ukraine. They have been clear that the UK must stand up for Ukraine, and that voters will back the PM if he does.

“But standing up for Ukraine means unequivocally standing up to Donald Trump right now. With the majority of Brits feeling he is undeserving of a second state visit… Keir Starmer should think long and hard about whether this state visit really should go ahead.”

The survey, conducted by Survation for 38 Degrees, also revealed Sir Keir’s backing for Mr Zelensky after his White House clash with Mr Trump made the public feel “proud to be British”.

The prime minister standing up for Ukraine on the world stage won him the support of 46 per cent of the public, who said it made them feel proud - while just 12 per cent said it did not.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage was also warned he is out of step with the public on Ukraine ( Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire )

And it contained a stark warning for Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who was accused of “acting as Donald Trump’s spokesman in Britain” for defending the US president after the row.

It revealed President Zelensky as the most popular world leader out of a group also including Sir Keir, French president Emmanuel Macron, Sir Keir, Mr Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Mr Zelensky had a 54 per cent approval rating, while Mr Trump was on 24 per cent and Putin was on 11 per cent.

Mr Farage blamed the Ukrainian president for having played the White House meeting “very badly”, and accused him of “bowling in” without a suit on and “showing no respect” for his American counterpart.

38 Degrees chief Mr McGregor said: “After Nigel Farage’s comments earlier this week, this poll shows him well and truly out of step with public opinion - from his sympathetic comments towards Putin to his sneering at Zelensky’s sartorial style.”