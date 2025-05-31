Starmer in race against time to stop Trump’s shock 50% steel tariffs hitting UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK faces a race against time to prevent Donald Trump’s swingeing new 50 per cent tariffs on steel hitting an already beleaguered critical industry.

The US president sent shockwaves through the global economy when he announced on Friday that he would raise the tariffs from 25 per cent to “further secure” the industry.

“We're going to bring it from 25 percent to 50 percent, the tariffs on steel into the United States of America, which will even further secure the steel industry in the United States. Nobody is going to get around that,” Trump told steel workers on a visit to a Pennsylvania plant.

He later confirmed on his Truth Social platform that the change would be “effective Wednesday, June 4”.

A UK-US trade deal unveiled with much fanfare earlier this month should have exempted Britain from steel tariffs – but it has yet to be implemented.

Ministers now face a scramble to ensure the agreement with the US is in place before Wednesday.

The government is urgently seeking clarification from the US on what the latest announcement means for the UK, the Independent understands.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump unveiled a new UK-US trade agreement this month (Carl Court/PA) ( PA Wire )

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds is also set to meet his US counterpart Jamieson Greer in a bid to secure an agreed timeline to lift the tariffs.

But the face-to-face talks, after an OECD trade ministers summit in Paris, are thought to be scheduled for Wednesday, raising the prospect of an eleventh-hour showdown.

Gareth Stace, the director general of the UK Steel trade body, warned that Trump’s latest announcement was a “body blow” and could lead to orders for British steel being delayed or cancelled.

“To wake up this morning to a doubling of the tariffs to 50% will be of serious concern and confusion to our sector here in the UK, “ he added.

Earlier this month President Trump hailed the trade agreement with the UK as a “great deal for both countries”, while the prime minister said the move would “boost British businesses and save thousands of British jobs” and deliver on his promises to protect carmakers and save the UK’s steel industry.

Under its terms, levies on steel and aluminium were to be reduced to zero.

open image in gallery Trump made the announcement at a US steel factory on Friday ( AFP via Getty Images )

However, a general 10 per cent tariff for other goods would remain and Britain agreed to scrap its tariff on ethanol coming into the UK from the US.

But the Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the UK had been “shafted” as she contrasted the amount UK business would have to pay with their costs before President Trump came to power.

Last month MPs were forced to hold an unusual Saturday sitting to approve emergency plans to save British Steel's Scunthorpe blast furnaces by taking control away from its Chinese owners.

Although the new law stopped short of nationalisation, the government conceded it was "likely" British Steel would have to be taken into public ownership as Sir Keir warned the UK's economic and national security was "on the line".

At the time, he said his government was “turning the page on a decade of decline, where our manufacturing heartlands were hollowed out by the previous government. Our industry is the pride of our history - and I want it to be our future too."

On Trump’s new 50 per cent steel tariff announcement, a government spokesperson said: “The UK was the first country to secure a trade deal with the US earlier this month and we remain committed to protecting British business and jobs across key sectors, including steel.

“We are engaging with the US on the implications of the latest tariff announcement and to provide clarity for industry.”