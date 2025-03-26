Trump announces 25% tariffs on vehicle imports in fresh blow to Reeves
The US president announced that cars and light trucks imported into the US would be subject to the levy in the latest escalation of the Trump administration’s far-reaching trade war
Donald Trump has announced 25 per cent tariffs on all motor vehicle imports to the United States, in a move that will inflict another blow on the UK economy.
During a press conference in the Oval Office, the US president announced that cars and light trucks imported into the US would be subject to the levy in the latest escalation of the Trump administration’s far-reaching trade war.
“What we’re going to be doing is a 25% tariff for all cars that are not made in the United States,” Trump said.
The announcement raises fears of greater economic pain in the UK, whose largest vehicle export market is the US, having exported £6.4bn in motor vehicles to the United States in 2023, according to the Office of National Statistics.
It comes after the Office of Budget Responsibility halved the UK’s economic growth forecast from 2 per cent during a day in which chancellor Rachel Reeves announced sweeping cuts to benefits to rein in the budget and boost defence spending.
The OBR earlier warned tariffs threatened by Trump could could eliminate all of Ms Reeves’ margin of error in her budget if they are implemented.
Talks between the UK and US on avoiding tariffs remain ongoing, but measures could amount to 20 per cent on British goods and come into effect next week.
In its economic forecast published on Wednesday, the OBR said the most “severe” scenario, in which the UK and other nations retaliated to the imposition of tariffs, would see GDP 0.6 per cent lower than forecast this year and 1 per cent lower next year.
This scenario would also “almost entirely eliminate” the Chancellor’s £9.9 billion headroom against her fiscal rules, potentially forcing her to implement further spending cuts or tax rises.
Following the announcement the European Commission said it will assess the tariffs, with Ursula von der Leyen calling them “bad for businesses, worse for consumers equally in the U.S. and the European Union”.
