How world leaders reacted to Liz Truss’s resignation

Overseas leaders have given mixed and mostly muted reactions to Liz Truss’s resignation.

The prime minister resigned on Thursday after a tumultuous 45 days in office, including a falling pound and tumbling markets.

Asked whether Ms Truss did the right thing, US president Joe Biden said: “Well, that’s for her to decide. But look, she was a great partner on Russia and Ukraine.

“And the British are going to solve their problem … She was a good partner.”

A White House statement later read: “The United States and the United Kingdom are strong allies and enduring friends — and that fact will never change.

“I thank prime minister Liz Truss for her partnership on a range of issues including holding Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine.

“We will continue our close cooperation with the UK government as we work together to meet the global challenges our nations face.”

Ms Truss and Mr Biden met last month in New York (PA)

Anthony Scaramucci, who was the White House communications director for just 10 days in 2017, mocked Ms Truss’s brief tenure, tweeting that she lasted 4.1 times as long as he did.

Across the sea, French president Emmanuel Macron said it was important at a time of international tensions that political stability was restored in the UK.

He said his dealings with Ms Truss - who once said the jury’s out on whether Mr Macron is friend or foe - had been “very constructive”. “France, as a friend of the British people, wishes for stability,” he said.

“In this context of war and tensions over the energy crisis, it is important that Great Britain sets out again on the path of political stability and that’s all I wish for.

“On a personal level, I am always sad to see a colleague leave and I hope that stability will come back.”

French president Emmanuel Macron

Meanwhile, Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said: “I had a good contact with her ... We agreed on a whole range of views and I’m looking forward to work with who will be my next colleague.

“It will be the fifth one, I believe,” he added, pointedly. Mr Rutte has been leader of the Netherlands since 2010.”

The Irish premier asked that a new prime minister be selected quickly to bring stability.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: “We would like to see the UK system, within its capacity, to be in a position to have a successor selected as quickly as possible.”

Russia’s foreign ministry savaged Ms Truss, calling her a disgrace of a leader who would be remembered for her “catastrophic illiteracy”.

“Britain has never known such a disgrace of a prime minister,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a social media post.

Former Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev tweeted: “Bye, bye @trussliz, congrats to lettuce.”