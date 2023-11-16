Labour ceasefire vote live: Starmer hit by mass frontbench resignations over Gaza motion
Jess Phillips is among the 10 frontbenchers to resign over Labour leader’s refusal to call for a ceasefire
Starmer says focus is on getting aid into Gaza despite Labour split over ceasefire
High-profile MP Jess Phillips was among 10 frontbenchers to quit or be sacked from their role as Keir Starmer faced a mass rebellion over his refusal to back a ceasefire in Gaza.
Yasmin Qureshi, Afzal Khan and Paula Barker resigned on Wednesday evening in order to vote for an SNP amendment to the King’s Speech backing a ceasefire.
MPs voted 293 to 125, majority 168, to reject the SNP’s King’s Speech amendment calling for “all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire” in Gaza. A total of 56 Labour MPs voted for the amendment.
This comes as Israel says its forces have entered the Al Shifa hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility, as part of the IDF’s ground offensive against Hamas.
The Israeli military said it had killed several militants at the outset of the raid, and claimed they had been confronted by “explosive devices and terrorist squads”.
Gunfire and explosions were heard inside the hospital complex, which had been surrounded by Israeli forces in recent days but continued to operate with hundreds of patients and medical personnel still inside.
Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals as cover for its fighters, alleging that Hamas has set up its main command centre in and beneath Al Shifa hospital. Both Hamas and hospital staff deny the Israeli allegations.
Irish Parliament motion to expel Israeli ambassador defeated
A motion in the Irish Parliament calling for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador has been defeated.
The vote came as more than a thousand protesters calling for the expulsion of the ambassador staged a demonstration outside the Oireachtas.
David Young reports:
It came as more than a thousand protesters calling for the expulsion of the ambassador stood outside the Irish Parliament.
ICYMI: More than 20 Irish citizens out of Gaza through Rafah crossing
More than 20 Irish citizens have left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing into Egypt.
Irish premier Leo Varadkar said arrangements are in place for staff from the country’s embassy in Cairo to provide consular assistance to them, including travel back to Ireland.
The Government said it is continuing to work on getting remaining Irish citizens out of Gaza.
Gunfire from Israeli raid on Gaza’s largest hospital leaves medics ‘unable to move between buildings’
Israeli forces have raided Gaza’s largest hospital, with doctors said gunfire left it a “gamble to move between the buildings” in what was a “really tense” situation.
The decision to send troops into the hospital is an escalation of the military offensive and may increase calls for a ceasefire, which Israel has so far resisted.
Bel Trew reports:
Speaking to The Independent from inside al-Shifa, the head of the hospital’s burns unit says it is a ‘gamble’ to move as Israeli troops are still in the complex containing hundreds of patients and staff
Supplies alone won’t save Gaza hospital patients and evacuation remains perilous, experts say
As concerns grow for patients stranded inside Gaza’s biggest hospital, experts warned that transporting vulnerable people, including babies, is a perilous proposition under even the best circumstances.
On Tuesday, Palestinian authorities proposed a supervised evacuation of Shifa Hospital, a sprawling complex that runs several city blocks in the heart of Gaza City. Hours later, Israeli forces raided the facility — further complicating the picture.
Maria Cheng reports:
A day after Palestinian authorities called for an evacuation of Gaza’s biggest hospital, Israeli soldiers have raided it and say they were accompanied by medical teams bringing baby food, incubators and other equipment
Majority of Americans back a ceasefire in Gaza as support for Israel drops
US public support for Israel’s war in Gaza has dropped significantly over the past month and most Americans now believe Israel should agree to a ceasefire, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.
The poll found that only 32 per cent agreed with the statement that the US “should support Israel,” which represents a drop of 9 per cent since the same question was asked one month ago.
Richard Hall reports:
Most Americans now support a ceasefire, while almost no politicians do
The Israeli military has set its sights on southern Gaza. Problems loom in next phase of war
After raiding the Gaza Strip’s largest hospital, Israel appears close to completing its takeover of the besieged territory’s northern sector, which it has described as the headquarters of the ruling Hamas militant group.
But as the military sets its sights on southern Gaza in its campaign to stamp out Hamas, key challenges loom: International patience for a protracted invasion has begun to wear thin, and with nearly 2 million displaced Gaza civilians staying in overcrowded shelters in the south, a broad military offensive there could unleash a new humanitarian disaster during the cold, wet winter.
Here’s a closer look at what could lie ahead in the coming weeks:
After raiding the Gaza Strip’s largest hospital, Israel appears close to completing its takeover of the besieged territory’s northern sector
How every MP voted on Gaza ceasefire amendment
A total of 56 Labour MPs voted for a ceasefire in Gaza as party leader Keir Starmer was hit by a major rebellion over his position on the war.
Jess Phillips, the shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding, was among ten frontbenchers who defied the leader’s order not to vote for the SNP amendment to the King’s Speech on Wednesday evening.
MPs voted 293 to 125, majority 168, to reject the SNP’s King’s Speech amendment calling for “all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire” in Gaza. Below is a breakdown of how they voted:
Labour leader Keir Starmer hit by major rebellion as parliament votes against ceasefire in Gaza
Starmer must learn lessons from rebellion - McDonnell
Labour MP John McDonnell said that Sir Keir Starmer would “not necessarily” face long-term damage from the ceasefire vote “as long as he learned lessons from it”.
Mr McDonnell said MPs should have been allowed a free vote and he did not understand the basis for Sir Keir’s position.
“I think he is going against the stream, both in terms of what people want but also the basis within the Labour Party as well,” he told ITV’s Peston programme.
ICYMI: Israeli forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital in ‘targeted operation’
Israel says its military has launched a “targeted” operation against Hamas inside Gaza‘s largest hospital as Palestinian health officials said forces “stormed” the besieged complex in the early hours.
According to the United Nations, more than 2,500 patients, medics and internally displaced people – including dozens of vulnerable newborn babies that need incubators – are still inside al-Shifa hospital. The UN said in recent days the medical complex had run out of generator fuel and was low on vital medical supplies including anaesthesia.
Bel Trew and Chris Stevenson report:
Israel claims Hamas are concealing military operations in the facility where the UN says thousands of patients, internally displaced people and medics are staying
Full report: Blow for Starmer as frontbenchers resign over Labour leader’s refusal to back Gaza ceasefire
A total of 10 members of Keir Starmer’s frontbench resigned or were sacked after the Labour leader was hit by a mass rebellion over his stance on a ceasefire in Gaza.
Jess Phillips and a number of other Labour MPs dramatically quit in order to support an immediate cessation in the fighting, in a major blow to Sir Keir’s authority.
Other shadow ministers - and 56 Labour MPs in total - defied their party leader to back a call for a ceasefire in the House of Commons
Full report:
Four Labour MPs have dramatically quit the party’s frontbench in order to vote for a ceasefire in Gaza
