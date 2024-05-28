Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Nigel Farage claimed the US election is more important than the United Kingdom’s as he praised Donald Trump’s campaign for re-election.

Mr Farage said the world would be a safer place with Donald Trump back in the White House and it would be better to have a “pro-British” president.

“The American election is more important. Strong American leadership, standing up to bullies and leading a strong Nato are absolutely vital,” he said.

“I believe the world was a much safer place with Donald Trump in the White House than Joe Biden. It would be nice to have a pro-British president back in the White House instead of one that absolutely loathes us.”

Mr Farage was speaking on Tuesday morning in Dover, where he introduced Reform UK candidate Howard Cox, and rallied against Labour and Conservative policies on immigration.

Mr Farage said the world would be a safer place with Donald Trump back in the White House ( Getty Images )

He admitted it is likely Labour will win the general election on 4 July and said that funding is a challenge for Reform.

He said: “Funding is an issue. Funding has been an issue, there’s no question about that. We’re not very well funded at the moment.

“But we do have a message. And that message is distinct and it’s clear, and it’s different. And often, political parties spend huge amounts of money that they simply waste on billboards and messages that no one sees and no one hears.”

He said the party has “handicaps” in terms of structure, money and size, but that this is “just the start” and part of a six-year plan.

The Reform party is currently polling at 11 per cent of national voting intentions, 33 points behind Labour and 12 per cent behind the Conservatives.

Mr Farage urged Rishi Sunak to debate him during the campaign and claimed the election was called because flights removing illegal immigrants from the UK would not take off in July.

He said: “[Rishi Sunak] wants to have six debates with Keir Starmer. Well, all I’m saying is: have one with me.

“If you can tell me somebody with a more prominent voice that has written, spoken more about the situation here, then please tell me who it is.”

He said he would be willing to debate Sir Keir, who he claimed has no policies, and joked that he could “just about stay awake long enough”.