The hearings and sentencing of those involved or caught up in the far-right riots are making their way through the courts at breakneck speed.

More than 1,100 people have been arrested following the nationwide unrest – and almost 650 will face court, according to police.

And it’s not just the pace of retribution that’s of note, it’s also the severity of punishment. On Thursday it was made clear that violent disorder suspects could face more serious charges after a 15-year-old boy became the first person to be charged with riot.

When we asked for your views on how the government is handling the fallout from the riots, many were postive about Sir Keir Starmer’s response, praising his leadership, the swift legal actions, and the deterrence provided by tough sentencing.

Several readers appreciated the contrast with previous government, noting that Starmer’s approach was “so much better.” However, concerns remained about underlying issues like immigration that many felt hadn’t yet been addressed.

Meanwhile, a few criticised the prime minister’s visibility and questioned the effectiveness of his actions compared to grassroots efforts from counter demonstrations.

Here’s what you had to say:

‘An excellent job’

He has done an excellent job. He said these thugs would face the full consequence of the law and they have. The sentences handed down have been a major deterrent to future rioting and the counter-demonstrations have shown that most people do not support right-wing rioters.

Terrydm

‘The right initial response’

There is a serious issue when 34% either support or somewhat support protests of this type, and 42% thought they were either justified or somewhat justified (YouGov 05/08). Of course, cracking down on it is the right initial response, but it would be pretty alarming if there were no recognition whatsoever that there are real underlying issues that many want to discuss. Ignoring that is simply not an option.

Justaquestion

‘Credit where it is due’

I believe in giving credit where it is due. Starmer was competent, calm and displayed good leadership.

Of course, the police, the judiciary and the ordinary decent people who protested against racism and thuggery also deserve credit.

DonKeeOT

‘The underlying problems remain’

Thus far, he has done everything a PM could do to stop the violence with strong policing and strong sentencing of those found guilty.

The demonstrations against violence mobilised public opinion but the underlying problems of mass immigration, remain – especially of the illegal arrivals – and must be addressed.

Lysanderix

‘Lack of visibility’

The handling of the riots has been competent but his lack of visibility has been disappointing. The main problem is that he is not addressing the structural inequalities in the country that favour the middle classes.

In fact, he's probably going to make them worse. At the end of his Premiership, the wealth gap will be greater.

Slightly Tipsy Max

‘Baptism of fire’

Fair play to Starmer, not my choice for PM, but he's shown firm leadership and dealt admirably with a very difficult situation. This awful situation has been a real baptism of fire and has tested his mettle but he's already shown the country is better and more secure and united with him at the helm.

neatsmudge72

‘Not perfect, but better’

Johnson, Raab et al responses to national emergencies: miss COBRA meetings, carry on holidaying/ partying, disparage experts, line cronies' pockets, lie to the public, dither and delay, hide.

Starmer and his team's response: holidays cancelled, working with the experts, clear decision-making. It might not be perfect but it's so much better

Ginger55

‘Relieved it wasn’t Sunak’

On the face of it, Starmer is fairly boring BUT he has a steady hand and has dealt with the Farage riots well.

The speed which people have been arrested and dealt with in court has been spot-on, and I have been impressed with how he has achieved this. So relieved it wasn't Sunak, Truss or, god forbid, Johnson, that had to deal with it.

SB60

‘Being violent = prison time’

Starmer gets nearly full marks. By getting the police, courts and prison service to work together quickly and effectively he has stopped the riots. The rabble, most of whom seem to be criminals, not racists, now see that being violent = prison time.

He has also wrong-footed Farage and the Tory leadership contenders.

The only mark he loses for me is not sending the whole lot to rot on Bibby Stockholm.

dj55

‘So far, so good’

Starmer and Cooper have done a good job. They've mobilised the police and judiciary to issue a harsh lesson to these neo-fascist scum – that justice will be swift and harsh.

One thing is certain, the previous government would never have acted so promptly and efficiently. So far, so good folks...

hayneman

‘Calm authority from the top’

This needed to be quickly gotten on top of. There are justified concerns about immigration but no excuse whatsoever for the violence, intimidation and criminal behaviour we have seen.

Calm authority from the top and a great response of responsible people at all levels have all contributed. It feels like there are adults in charge at last

TomB

‘Nobody wants to spend Christmas in prison’

The expeditious policing and legal processing of the rioters would probably have stopped them. Nobody really wants to spend Christmas in prison. But the spontaneous eruption of thousands of decent, anti-racist protesters onto the streets was such a hopeful sign. It restored the faith in human nature which had been shattered by the previous government and the pro-Conservative press.

Longmemory23

‘Mob on the rampage’

I didn't vote Labour but so far, they have been effective in curtailing these so-called right wing riots. These are not political, it's just a mob on the rampage, I doubt if any have ever voted or could articulate their anger lucidly.

Starmer could not go on holiday, because of the criticism that would follow, not because he is needed daily.

Martyn

‘Citizens returned order’

Starmer took credit for stopping the riots, whereas it was actuallt congregations of ordinary decent-minded citizens who were responsible for returning order to our streets.

Starmer's 'hard sentences' are actually less than have recently been handed out to non-violent protesters – and the rioting thugs will, in addition, be eligible for early release.

There's a message there alright – but not the one the MSM are passing on.

bottlebank

‘Mass mobilisation of people’

It was the mass mobilisation of people that stopped the racist riots, not Starmer.

Starmer can't even bring himself to use the word "racist" when explaining the racist riots.

stonia

What would Corbyn do?

Starmer is doing a great job as PM. How would Corbyn have handled the situation? I dread to think.

YsthafGynghori

Some of the comments have been edited for this article. You can read the full discussion in the comments section of the original article.

