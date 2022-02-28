The defence secretary has urged British volunteers not to fight in Ukraine, one day after Liz Truss welcomed them joining the “struggle” against Russia’s invasion.

Ben Wallace said only trained military personnel would be of use in the fighting – and that Foreign Office advice to Britons is not to “put yourselves in harm’s way” by making the journey.

“Unless you are properly trained, unless you are an experienced member of the armed forces, there are better ways for you to contribute to the security of Ukraine,” he said.

Mr Wallace also hinted at a U-turn on the UK’s strongly criticised decision to deny asylum to refugees fleeing Ukraine, unless they are the spouses, civil partners or children of British residents.

In contrast, the EU – which says it is expecting 7 million people to flee the war – has said it will accept refugees for up to three years without the need for asylum applications.

Calling the UK’s move “a first step”, the defence secretary noted the “change” in Brussels’ stance and said: “We will reflect that reflect on that and make decisions in the near future.”

