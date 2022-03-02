UK pushing for ‘strongest possible condemnation’ of Russia in UN vote, Boris Johnson tells Zelensky

Non-binding vote by 193-country General Assembly will make clear scale of Putin’s isolation

Andrew Woodcock
Poltical Editor
Wednesday 02 March 2022 11:52
Boris Johnson has promised Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky that he will rally the international community to deliver “the strongest possible condemnation” of Russia at a meeting of the United Nations in New York today.

The pair spoke by phone early on Wednesday as Russia continued to threaten capital Kyiv with a 40-mile convoy of armoured vehicles and artillery, and bombarded civilian areas of cities including Kharkiv.

The call followed claims by Ukrainian officials that they had thwarted a bid by Chechen special forces to assassinate Zelensky.

Mr Zelensky thanked the prime minister for the UK’s donation of defensive military equipment, including NLAW anti-tank weapons, which he said had proved “vital” in holding back Vladimir Putin’s invasion force.

The resolution before the UN General Assembly vigorously deplores Russia’s invasion and demands the immediate withdrawal of troops.

Although the vote is non-binding, it will deliver a very public indication of the scale of isolation facing Putin in the wake of his unprovoked aggression.

Nations from around the world queued up to condemn Russia in debate on Tuesday, with only a handful – including  Cuba and North Korea – speaking in defence of Putin.

The resolution has 94 co-sponsors, all but ensuring it will meet the two-thirds majority needed to pass. But all eyes will be on the votes of China and India, which abstained on a similar motion in the Security Council.

The prime minister told Mr Zelensky the UK was “rallying UN General Assembly members today to ensure the strongest possible condemnation of Russia”, said Downing Street.

“Sharing his disgust at the attacks on Ukraine, the prime minister said the UK was doing everything possible to support the Ukrainian people and their resistance,” a spokesperson added.

“President Zelensky thanked the prime minister for the UK’s support and leadership in ensuring defensive aid reached Ukraine and said it had been vital in holding back Russian forces.

“Both leaders agreed on the need for sanctions to go further to exert maximum pressure on President Putin in the coming days.

“The prime minister said his thoughts and prayers, and those of the UK, were with the Ukrainian people.”

In a message on Twitter following the call, Mr Zelensky said: “Coordinated actions with UK Prime minister Boris Johnson.

“Reported on the course of Ukrainian defence and the latest crimes of Russia against the civilian population.

“We are grateful for UK continued significant assistance in combating aggression. Together with partners we defend Ukraine.”

