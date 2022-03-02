Russia bombs Ukrainian maternity hospital in Zhytomyr as mothers and children ‘flee to basement’
Mothers and children fled for cover as a maternity hospital was reportedly struck by shelling in Ukraine.
A Russian airstrike hit a residential area in the city of Zhytomyr yesterday, killing at least two people, Ukraine’s emergency services said.
The strike damaged the hospital, breaking the windows, and burned three homes.
About 85 miles west of Kyiv, Zhytomyr is the home of the elite 95th Air Assault Brigade, which may have been the intended target.
Video released by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service shows a rescue operation in Zhytomyr following a Russian missile strike.
The footage shows clouds of smoke and rescue workers digging and cutting through debris.
More follows.
