Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is preparing to deploy troops to Ukraine as part of a “reassurance force” if a peace deal is reached with Russia, Downing Street has said.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer co-chaired a meeting of the “coalition of the willing” on Tuesday morning, attended by more than 30 international leaders, after Monday’s talks in Washington.

The meeting saw leaders discuss possible further sanctions on Russia to pile pressure on Vladimir Putin to end the war, as well as plans to meet with their US counterparts in the coming days to put in place security guarantees for Ukraine.

Emmanuel Macron speaks to Sir Keir Starmer during a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing ( AFP/Getty )

Leaders are currently trying to nail down specifics of what US security guarantees will look like, with talks expected on this as soon as Tuesday.

But while Donald Trump has said the US is willing to help with aspects of security for Ukraine, such as through air support, he has ruled out putting US boots on the ground.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed the promise to provide guarantees as "a major step forward," adding that the plans would be "formalised on paper within the next week to 10 days".

The prime minister was one of several European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte, who travelled to Washington on Monday as Mr Zelensky held talks with the US President.

Following the talks, Mr Trump said he had spoken directly with Vladimir Putin to begin planning a meeting between the Russian leader and Mr Zelensky, which will then be followed by a three-way meeting with him.

In a statement after Tuesday’s meeting came to an end, a Downing Street spokesperson said Coalition of the Willing planning teams would “meet with their US counterparts in the coming days to further strengthen plans to deliver robust security guarantees and prepare for the deployment of a reassurance force if the hostilities ended”.

The UK and France have pledged to commit forces to Ukraine to deter Mr Putin from launching a fresh assault on his neighbour if a deal is done to end the war.

The prime minister told European leaders at Tuesday’s meeting that the talks in Washington displayed a “real sense of unity” and demonstrated the “shared goal of securing a just and lasting peace for Ukraine”, the spokesperson said.

“The leaders also discussed how further pressure – including through sanctions – could be placed on Putin until he showed he was ready to take serious action to end his illegal invasion”.

It is understood that the UK’s chief of defence staff, Sir Tony Radakin, is travelling to Washington this afternoon to hold talks with US officials.

Speaking to the BBC, Sir Keir said this week had seen a “real significant breakthrough” on ending the war in Ukraine, saying Monday’s talks showed that “we have moved forward”.

He said he was "very pleased" with the outcomes, including progress on security guarantees, saying this would "reassure people in Europe, in Ukraine, but particularly in the United Kingdom."

Sir Keir’s comments came as the US president admitted it would be a “rough situation” if Mr Putin failed to agree peace terms - but stressed that Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky had to show flexibility, including giving up hopes of getting Crimea back or joining Nato.

He also insisted Moscow will “accept” multinational efforts to guarantee Ukraine’s security.