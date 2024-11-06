Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Sir Keir Starmer has congratulated Donald Trump on his “historic election victory”, as the Republican looks set to secure a second term in the White House.

Trump clamed victory at a rally in Florida after sweeping three of the key battleground states hours after the polls closed.

In a statement, the prime minister said: “As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.

“From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come”, he added.

Downing Street has spent months preparing for a possible Trump victory, knowing that the stark ideological differences between the two administrations would pose a challenge for the prime minister.

Sir Keir will be keen to build bridges with Trump after the Republican politician’s campaign filed a legal complaint about Labour activists supporting Kamala Harris’ campaign in the US.

Meanwhile, his foreign secretary David Lammy has previously described Trump as a “Neo-Nazi sociopath”.

But ahead of the election, a Downing Street spokesperson said the prime minister would “work closely with whoever wins”.

Mr Lammy also offered his congratulations to Trump, saying the UK “has no greater friend than the US, with the special relationship being cherished on both sides of the Atlantic for more than 80 years.”

“We look forward to working with you and J D Vance in the years ahead”, he posted to X.

In 2017, Mr Lammy said he would protest if “racist and KKK/neo-Nazi sympathiser Trump” visited London.

Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, hit out at the Trump victory, saying it is a “dark, dark day for people around the globe” and describing the politician as a “dangerous, destructive demagogue”

He added: “The next President of the United States is a man who actively undermines the rule of law, human rights, international trade, climate action and global security.

“Millions of Americans – especially women and minorities – will be incredibly fearful about what comes next. We stand with them.

“Families across the UK will also be worrying about the damage Trump will do to our economy and our national security, given his record of starting trade wars, undermining NATO and emboldening tyrants like Putin.”

He said Trump’s victory means that “fixing the UK’s broken relationship with the EU is even more urgent than before”, calling for the government to “strengthen trade and defence cooperation across Europe to help protect ourselves from the damage Trump will do.”

