A Tory MP who said he was “manipulated” into sharing other politicians’ personal numbers as part of a Westminster sexting scam has resigned as vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee, reports say.

William Wragg is also said to have stepped down from his role heading the influential Commons’ public administration and constitutional affairs committee (PACAC).

The MP for Hazel Grove in Greater Manchester admitted last week that he had given his colleagues’ phone numbers to someone on a dating app for fear of intimate images of himself being leaked.

Scotland Yard has said it is investigating reports of the so-called “honeytrap” scam after it was suggested that at least 12 men in political circles received unsolicited messages, raising security concerns.

William Wragg is understood to have stepped down as vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee ( PA Media )

Mr Wragg is unlikely to lose his seat or be forced to sit as an independent MP, sources say, at least while the party investigates his role.

MPs told The Independent that the party is keen not to manoeuvre against Mr Wragg in case it triggers an investigation that leads to another by-election.

One Tory MP said the decision to allow Mr Wragg to keep the whip was a “practical thing”, adding: “The last thing you want is a by-election when there’s going to be a general election in six months anyway and he’s already said he’s standing down ... I think if he wasn’t going to go at the general election it might be a different issue.”

Meanwhile, Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, publicly backed Mr Wragg, praising him for his “courageous and fulsome” apology after the MP also told The Times he was sorry for the “hurt” that he had caused. Treasury minister Gareth Davies said that Mr Wragg had “rightly apologised” and that he would maintain the party whip.

The unknown scammer is said to have used the aliases “Charlie” and “Abi” while sending flirtatious messages to coax MPs into sending over explicit pictures.

Mr Wragg said he was sorry for his “weakness” in responding. He told The Times: “They had compromising things on me. They wouldn’t leave me alone. They would ask for people. I gave them some numbers, not all of them. I told him to stop. He’s manipulated me and now I’ve hurt other people.

“I got chatting to a guy on an app and we exchanged pictures. We were meant to meet up for drinks, but then didn’t. Then he started asking for numbers of people.

“I was worried because he had stuff on me. He gave me a WhatsApp number, which doesn’t work now.”

The MP added: “I’ve hurt people by being weak. I was scared. I’m mortified. I’m so sorry that my weakness has caused other people hurt.”

Jeremy Hunt backed William Wragg and said he gave a ‘fulsome’ apology ( AFP via Getty Images )

But pressure has mounted in recent days amid concerns over parliamentary security, with critics from across the political divide questioning his behaviour.

Tory MP Dame Andrea Jenkyns branded Mr Wragg an “idiot” for “compromising security” as she revealed she had also been targeted with a spear-phishing text.

“I too received the WhatsApp & reported it,” she said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“It was worded identical mentioning ‘Conference’. Unlike some MPs I am not happy with #Wragg as a mother with a young child who only recently had threats, it’s unforgivable of him to compromise the security of fellow MPs. Action is needed!”

Bloomberg reported that Mr Wragg had stepped down both from his role on PACAC and as vice-chairman of the powerful 1922 committee of Tory MPs.

The MP has been contacted for comment.