Watch live: Post Office campaigner Alan Bates gives evidence at Horizon inquiry

Watch live as Alan Bates gives evidence to the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry on Tuesday, 9 April.

The campaigner, who recently became the subject of ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, founded the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance.

Glitches in the Horizon IT system used by the Post Office meant money looked as if it was missing from many branch accounts, when in fact it was not.

The scandal, which was ongoing from 1999 until 2015, represents one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in UK legal history.

Mr Bates led a group of 555 subpostmasters who took the Post Office to the High Court over the scandal.

More than 100 subpostmasters had their convictions quashed by the Court of Appeal.

Mr Bates's evidence on Tuesday comes in the inquiry's fifth and sixth phases looking at governance, redress, and how the Post Office and others responded.

He previously gave evidence to the Business and Trade Committee in February where he urged the Government to “get on and pay people” while describing the Post Office as a “dead duck”.