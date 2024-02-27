Watch live: Alan Bates and Ex-Post Office chairman appear before inquiry

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as witnesses, including Alan Bates and ex-Post Office chairman Henry Staunton, appear before the inquiry on Tuesday, 27 February.

The committee session will discuss the Horizon IT scandal, which saw more than 700 subpostmasters handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015 as Fujitsu’s faulty system made it appear that money was missing at their branches.

It was the subject of a recent critically acclaimed ITV series Mr Bates vs The Post Office, starring Toby Jones as the former sub-postmaster and founder of Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance.

Mr Bates will answer questions at the inquiry today as well as Mr Staunton, who stepped down from the Post Office amid ongoing tensions last month.

Witnesses will update MPs on progress on redress to victims of the scandal.

The former WH Smith executive has since been involved in a row with Kemi Badenoch over delays to subpostmaster payouts.

Mr Staunton claimed he had been told to delay payouts to the subpostmasters affected, but the business secretary told MPs he had spread “made-up anecdotes” following his dismissal.