Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Channel 4 confirms Great British Bake Off to air as scheduled

The hit baking show will air on Tuesday at 8pm.

Ellie Iorizzo
Saturday 10 September 2022 14:18
(C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)
(C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)
(PA Media)

The Great British Bake Off will return to screens as planned on Tuesday, Channel 4 has confirmed.

The first show of the new series, which will see another batch of amateur bakers in the famous tent for a fresh series of signature, technical and showstopper bakes, will air in its usual 8pm slot.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith will return alongside presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding for the fan-favourite baking competition.

It comes as many British channels including BBC One and ITV continue to make changes to their regular programming schedules during a period of mourning for the Queen.

Recommended

On Friday, Channel 4 launched the new series of Gogglebox as planned, with the broadcaster saying it would bring a “valuable sense of continuity” for many of their viewers.

Channel 4 added that it had made “significant changes” to its schedule in the wake of the Queen’s death but that its purpose was to offer an “alternative” for viewers which it feels is “particularly important at times like this”.

Comedy chat show The Last Leg was due to follow on from Gogglebox on the Channel 4 schedule but the show’s presenter Adam Hills announced they had cancelled the episode as it “didn’t feel right”.

Big TV launches next week also include the return of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One on September 17, but it is not yet known if that will go ahead.

Glasgow-based couple Roisin and Joe on Gogglebox (C4/Stduio Lambert/PA)
(PA Media)

Following the death of the Queen, many broadcasters have been airing rolling news coverage interspersed with almost constant Queen-related content.

On Saturday, BBC One were airing national and regional news programmes between programmes including Picturing Elizabeth: Her Life In Images, The Queen And Us: ’50s, The Queen And Us: ’60s, Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen, and When The Queen Spoke To The Nation.

A special edition of The One Show: Our Queen Remembered, is also due to air at 6.45pm on Saturday.

Similar coverage is expected on Sunday, with special editions of shows including Songs Of Praise, Countryfile, and Antiques Roadshow.

Recommended

Elizabeth: Her Passions & Pastimes, The Queen And Us: ’70s and The Queen And Us: ’80s will also be broadcast, ahead of the highly anticipated new series of Sir David Attenborough’s Frozen Planet II.

At 11pm, The Longest Reign: The Queen And Her People, will be shown.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in