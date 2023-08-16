England fans face £2,400 air fare to cheer on Lionesses in World Cup final

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England supporters considering making a trip to Australia to cheer on the Lionesses in Sunday’s World Cup final face shelling out a hefty sum on air fares.

Analysis by the PA news agency found airline Qantas has return flights for around £2,426 departing on Friday and coming home a week later.

The outbound journey of 23 hours and 15 minutes involves leaving Heathrow at 8.55pm, a stopover in Singapore and arriving in Sydney at 5.10am local time on Sunday.

British Airways has a cheaper but longer option.

Its website is offering a return fare of £1,865 but the outbound journey takes a gruelling 27 hours and 15 minutes, with a stopover in Hong Kong.

This involves leaving Heathrow at 6pm on Friday and touching down in Sydney at 6.15am local time on Sunday.

The final kicks off at 8pm local time (11am BST).

Australia’s semi-final defeat means some of their supporters with tickets for Sunday’s match may try to resell them, which would mean more England fans will have the opportunity to cheer on their team at Sydney’s Stadium Australia, with has a capacity of 83,500.