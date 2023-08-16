Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

English football has long found one specific hurdle to be insurmountable. Whether it’s the men’s or women’s game, reaching a final has been a step too far for even the most talented of teams; so-called ‘golden generations’ tried their luck yet no matter how hard England tried or how much they reinvented their game, it couldn’t be done.

That was the case until Sarina Wiegman came along, that is. A manager who is regarded as “phenomenal”, a “genius”, and undoubtedly one of the all-time greats.

The Lionesses had a precise problem, so they looked to someone with the exact talents they needed and the tournament record to back it up. She won a European Championship on home soil and then guided the Netherlands to a World Cup final: that’s the perfect CV when you’re looking to recruit someone to replicate those exact jobs.

England’s moment of jubilation was yet another milestone to add to her career’s record. A semi-final of the tallest order lay in her wake – a 75,000-strong home crowd up against an injury-hit team who were yet to find their World Cup sparkle and now had to face the ruthlessness of Sam Kerr – but the challenge tumbled in front of her.

Wiegman is famed for her stoic attitude, her ability to remain unmoved by anything that would elicit even the faintest sense of emotion in most human beings; it is little wonder that Georgia Stanway felt the need to clarify that her coach is not, in fact, a robot, in a press conference earlier this tournament.

That’s why Wiegman’s reaction to those who praise her achievements is unsurprising. “I really appreciate it,” she responded when her record was brought up after success against Australia. “We made the first final in 2017 and thought this is really special, it might not ever happen again. Then you make the second, the third and the fourth and still think: ‘This might never happen again, because there is so much competition.’

“I know it is special, but then tomorrow I will wake up and will just want to prepare for Spain, because we want to win!”

Ella Toone fires home England’s first goal of the semi-final win over Australia (Getty Images)

She may not be the sort to play up the magnitude of her own achievements but that doesn’t matter one bit for England. It is in laser-sharp focus, her tournament experience and ability to picture the perfect tactics to find a path through the tournament that they have unearthed the keys to their full potential.

“She’s not bad is she?” said defender Lucy Bronze. “To have done it with her home nation must be something she’s incredibly proud of; to win the Euros back-to-back was astonishing.

“This tournament, she’s shown a different side to her, had to make changes, been the last woman standing. For a couple of rounds now, she’s had to roll her sleeves up a little bit, adapt the team. Previously people were like, ‘She keeps the same team and she doesn’t change.’ She's put in a lot of work this tournament to get us to the final, and her experience has really shown through.”

Identifying just what has changed to transform this England team into a relentless winning machine is a difficult task, though what is certain is that this new journey carries few parallels to sides of old. There are now two distinct eras either side of Wiegman’s arrival and the former has faded into insignificance.

She has been successful in getting this team to a stage they had never reached before, and this time around it hasn’t been as plain sailing as at the Euros. England’s path has been tiresome, their football less refined, but they’ve found a way to slog to a World Cup final. Things were better on Wednesday – maybe even nearing the level of performance seen last summer – but it still required Wiegman to make the most of a bad situation to get the job done.

Wiegman with Lionesses captain Millie Bright (Zac Goodwin/PA)

And the crux of the Lionesses’ success has been belief in Wiegman’s ideas, a faith that she will find the needed ingredients, said Chloe Kelly. “I think we just believe, we believe in the backroom staff and what they’re training us to do every day. We’re on the pitch and we just enjoy ourselves. You can see that we’re having fun out there, and when we’re having fun, look at what we do.”

Against Australia, Wiegman opted to retain the newfound shape her side have employed at the World Cup, their back three with wing backs, even in the face of their opponents’ potent attacking line. The hosts found ways through, they even managed to score through a Kerr moment of magic, but Wiegman’s refusal to move from her set-up paid dividends. England had the numbers to go forwards, the players in the positions to produce intricate triangles, the forward two of Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo to deal the needed blows.

Wiegman was stubborn in her refusal to make early substitutions, even if they had been so crucial to their Euros success. She held off, waited to deploy Kelly at the right moment, and made sure she had the firepower on the bench for if the hosts mounted a comeback.

Wiegman hasn’t proved her mettle at this World Cup; she’d done that long ago. But she is the thread that binds this team together, and it may be slightly too easy for her prowess to be outshone by her players’ individual brilliance.

“She’s a phenomenal coach, she’s a genius. She doesn’t get enough credit, she’s great to play for,” said Rachel Daly. “She’s great to work under, she’s so honest, and her knowledge about the game is a joke as is everybody on the staff.

“They work so hard behind the scenes to make us be the best prepared we can, and I think you can see that.”