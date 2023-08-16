When do England play the Women’s World Cup final?
The Lionesses stormed to victory over hosts Australia to reach their first Women’s World Cup final
England stormed into their first ever Women’s World Cup final after defeating Australia 3-1.
Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo were enough to put the Matildas away in Sydney.
Australia has been gripped by World Cup fever after the Matildas’ dramatic penalty shootout victory against France in the quarter-finals became the most-watched sporting event in the country since the 2000 Olympic Games, but Sarina Wiegman’s side had too much in the semi-finals.
But the European champions will now play Spain in Sunday’s showpiece in Sydney, after La Roja defeated Sweden 2-1 in the other semi-final.
Who do England play next at the World Cup?
After beating Nigeria, Colombia and Australia, the Lionesses will play Spain in the final. The final will be played on Sunday 20 August at 11:00am BST in Sydney and the match will be shown on BBC and ITV.
Coverage on BBC One starts at 10am, while ITV's coverage begins at 10:15am.
What were England’s group results?
22 July - England 1-0 Haiti (10:30, Brisbane)
28 July - England 1-0 Denmark (09:30, Sydney)
1 August - China 1-6 England (12:00, Adelaide)
What is England’s potential path to the final?
As group winners
7 August: Last 16
England 0-0 Nigeria - England win 4-2 on penalties
12 August: Quarter-final
England 2-1 Colombia - England win 2-1
16 August: Semi-final
England 3-1 Australia
20 August: Final
England vs Spain - 11:00, Sydney
Knockout stages
Saturday 5 August
Match 49: Switzerland 1-5 Spain (06:00, Auckland) - BBC One
Match 50: Japan 3-1 Norway (09:00, Wellington) - ITV 1
Sunday 6 August
Match 51: Netherlands 2-0 South Africa (03:00, Sydney) - BBC One
Match 52: Sweden 0-0 United States - Sweden win 5-4 on penalties (10:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1
Monday 7 August
Match 54: England 0-0 Nigeria - England win 4-2 on penalties
Match 53: Australia 2-0 Denmark (11:30, Sydney) - BBC
Tuesday 8 August
Match 56: Colombia 1-0 Jamaica (09:00, Melbourne) - ITV
Match 55: France 4-0 Morocco (12:00, Adelaide) - BBC
Friday 11 August
QF1: Spain 2-1 Netherlands (02:00, Wellington) - BBC One
QF2: Japan 1-2 Sweden (08:30, Auckland) - BBC One
Saturday 12 August
QF3: Australia 0-0 France - Australia win on penalties
QF4: England 2-1 Colombia
Tuesday 15 August
SF1: Spain 2-1 Sweden
Wednesday 16 August
SF2: Australia 1-3 England (11:00, Sydney)
Saturday 19 August
3rd place play-off: Sweden vs Australia (09:00, Brisbane)
Sunday 20 August
Final: Spain vs England (11:00, Sydney)
Match venues
Australia
Sydney (Stadium Australia, 83,500)
Sydney (Sydney Football Stadium, 42,512)
Brisbane (Lang Park, 52,263)
Melbourne (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, 30,000)
Perth (Perth Rectangular Stadium, 22,225)
Adelaide (Hindmarsh Stadium, 16,500)
New Zealand
Auckland (Eden Park, 48,276)
Wellington (Wellington Regional Stadium, 39,000)
Dunedin (Forsyth Barr Stadium, 28,744)
Hamilton (Waikato Stadium, 25,111)
