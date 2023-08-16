England vs Australia LIVE: Women’s World Cup team news and build-up as Lionesses face hosts in semi-finals
A host nation will stop as the Lionesses take on the Matildas for a place in Sunday’s World Cup final
England face hosts Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals as the Lionesses come up against not just the Matildas but an entire nation in Sydney.
The stage for the latest chapter of England and Australia’s historic rivalry could not be bigger as both teams aim to reach their first-ever Women’s World Cup final, with the hosts gripped by Matildas fever and set for their biggest sporting occasion since the 2000 Olympic Games.
The Lionesses rode the wave of home support as they won the Euros last summer but will now look to spoil the party as Sarina Wiegman’s side attempt to make history of their own. England have overcome several challenges to reach the semi-finals and are now faced with their biggest yet as they take on a near-80,000 capacity crowd at Stadium Australia.
A place against Spain in Sunday’s final is up for grabs, with ‘La Roja’ defeating Sweden 2-1 yesterday. Follow live updates from England vs Australia in the semi-finals and get all the latest Women’s World Cup odds here
Women’s World Cup: England vs Australia
England manager Sarina Wiegman on facing potentially facing Australia’s star striker Sam Kerr:
“Australia is not just Sam Kerr. Yes, we have a plan [if she starts]. She can play and she can start on the bench, so that’s the situation. Of course she is a threat, she’s a very good player, so a lot of respect [to her].
“But there is more than Sam Kerr, because at the end it is always a team performance. When the team does really well an individual can do even better. That’s the same for Australia and it’s the same for England.
“There is a lot of pressure on her because everyone expects things from her. I think Australia have grown in the tournament too, they had some difficult situations they had to come back from and they did really well. We expect a very strong Australia tomorrow.”
Women’s World Cup: England vs Australia
England and Australia’s old rivalry has new stage as World Cup arrives at its biggest moment
After Sarina Wiegman finished her press conference following the victory over Colombia on Saturday, she was so struck by the number of questions about England’s historic sporting rivalry with Australia that she immediately started asking staff members about the extent of it. The Dutch coach quickly realised she had underestimated how much this meant.
Those at the England camp duly filled her in, although, as one staff member laughed, “it’s not like we showed her old clips of the Ashes”. They maybe didn’t need to.
A trip to the shop beside England’s otherwise tranquil Terrigal base would have shown how intense it’s all getting, as the front page of The Western Australian - the newspaper that covers Sam Kerr’s home city of Perth - read, “And you thought the Ashes was big!”
Women’s World Cup: England vs Australia
England have been installed as the favourites to beat Australia when the teams meet in Sydney for a World Cup semi-final showdown on Wednesday.
Goals from forwards Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo powered the Lionesses to a 2-1 victory over Colombia in the quarter-finals.
The Matildas will benefit from passionate home support on Wednesday and they will also gain confidence from the clean sheet they kept against France in the last round.
It promises to be a tense game played out in a hostile atmosphere inside the 80,000-seat arena, but England should get the job done if they stay focused.
We have analysed both teams’ chances of success below and we have broken down our best bets for this match, with Spain awaiting the winners in Sunday’s final.
Women’s World Cup: England vs Australia - Predicted line-ups
Predicted line-ups
England: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Walsh, Stanway, Daly; Toone; Hemp, Russo
Australia: Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Catley; Fowler, Van Egmond
Women’s World Cup: England vs Australia - Early team news
What is the Australia team news?
Sam Kerr played 66 minutes in the penalty shootout victory over Australia and is close to being fully fit, with Australia head coach Tony Gustavsson facing another big decision as to whether or not to start his captain and star striker.
Gustavsson may decide to stick by his starting attack, with a front two of Emily van Egmond and Mary Fowler leading the line and Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso providing threat from the wings.
Women’s World Cup: England vs Australia
What is the England team news?
Lauren James remains unavailable, with the forward serving the second match of her two-game ban, although she will now be free to play either the final or the third-place place playoff, depending on England’s result against Australia.
The Lionesses have a fully fit squad elsewhere. Sarina Wiegman kept her 3-5-2 formation against Colombia and is unlikely to make any changes given how well certain areas of the team are performing.
The back three of Jess Carter, Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood has excelled in front of goalkeeper Mary Earps, with Lucy Bronze and Rachel Daly set to continue as wing-backs.
Keira Walsh will start at the base of the midfield, with Georgia Stanway alongside her. The one area of the team Wiegman may decide to change is in Ella Toone’s position given the midfielder’s form, with her Manchester United teammate Katie Zelem an option.
Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp both scored against Colombia and are set to lead the line, with Chloe Kelly and Beth England the other attacking options from the bench.
Women’s World Cup: England vs Australia
When is kick-off?
The Women’s World Cup semi-final will kick off at 11am UK time (BST) on Wednesday 16 August, and will be played at the Stadium Australia, Sydney.
How can I watch it?
England vs Australia will be shown live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer, with coverage getting underway from 10am.
Good morning!
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Women’s World Cup semi-finals as England look to take down hosts Australia in Sydney.
Both teams are aiming to reach their first-ever Women’s World Cup final and the stage could not be bigger for the latest chapter of England and Australia’s sporting rivalry.
Australia has been gripped by World Cup fever with the Matildas’ dramatic penalty shootout victory against France in the quarter-finals becoming the most-watched sporting event in the country since the 2000 Olympic Games.
But England will be out to spoil the party as the Lionesses look to make history of their own. The European champions defeated Colombia 2-1 in the quarter-finals and are set to face another hostile atmosphere as they take on Australia and a near-80,000 capacity crowd in Sydney’s Olympic Stadium.
The winner will play Spain in Sunday’s showpiece in Sydney, after La Roja defeated Sweden 2-1 in the other semi-final.
