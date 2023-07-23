easyJet sending repatriation flights to bring holidaymakers home from Rhodes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Airline easyJet will operate repatriation flights to bring home British holidaymakers trapped on fire-ravaged Rhodes on Tuesday.

The firm announced it will operate two rescue flights on Monday totalling 421 seats and a third on Tuesday in addition to its nine scheduled flights.

Meanwhile, a British Foreign Office spokesman confirmed a Rapid Deployment Team (RDT) had arrived on the Greek island to support travel operators and local authorities.

It comes as parts of Corfu were also reportedly evacuated on Sunday evening after a fire broke out on the northern part of the island which is popular with British tourists.

On Saturday, families on Rhodes were evacuated from their hotels and left their belongings behind as the huge flames crawled closer, with some having to spend the night in local stadiums and schools.

Meanwhile, some flight operators – including Tui – were sending more tourists to the island as late as Saturday night, with one customer complaining that they had been “abandoned” as they discovered that their hotel had been evacuated.

On Sunday, Tui suspended its flights to Rhodes until Tuesday, while Jet2 Holidays cancelled its trips until July 30.

However, easyJet maintained a regular service along with fellow budget airline Ryanair, prompting criticism from consumers.

A spokeswoman for the operator said on Sunday evening it was doing “all it can” to help customers in Rhodes and invited those due to travel to or from the island until July 29 to change the date for free.

Previously the wildfire had been confined to the island’s mountainous centre but, aided by winds, very high temperatures and dry conditions, it spread on Saturday towards the coast on the island’s central-eastern side.

Greek authorities said 19,000 people had been evacuated, with the Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection adding it was “the largest evacuation from a wildfire in the country”.

Police on Rhodes said 16,000 were evacuated by land and 3,000 by sea from 12 villages and several hotels.

Six people were briefly taken to hospital with respiratory problems and were later released.

A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) spokeswoman said: “We are actively monitoring the fires in Rhodes and are in close contact with local authorities.

“The FCDO has deployed a Rapid Deployment Team (RDT) of five FCDO staff and four British Red Cross responders to Rhodes to support British nationals, whose safety is our top priority.

“They will be based at Rhodes International Airport to assist with travel documents and liaise with Greek authorities and travel operators on the ground.

“British nationals in Rhodes should contact their travel operator in the first instance for any queries regarding the rescheduling of flights and continue to check our updated gov.uk travel advice for information.”