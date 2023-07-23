Greece fires - live: Jet2 and Tui scrap Rhodes flights as firefighters in race to stop inferno spreading
Temperatures to remain high in Italy, Greece and across the Balkans even as heatwave eases in France and Spain
Jet2 and Tui have cancelled all flights to Rhodes as wildfires continue to tear through the Greek holiday destination for a sixth consecutive day.
The Jet2 planes were scheduled to depart from the East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle and Stansted airports full of tourists bound for the Greek island. But the planes left emply and will instead be used to evacuate holidaymakers fleeing the blaze.
Fire crews are now in a race against time to stop the fires from spreading further with 21mph (34kph) winds forecast for tomorrow.
Thousands of tourists were forced to flee their hotels and images captured their dramatic evacuation off of beaches by a fleet of private boats while the fires raged in the background.
The fires have continued to burn as Rhodes, like many parts of southern Europe, swelters under a prolonged heatwave.
British tourists have described being caught up in the “terrifying” ordeal, with the Foreign Office directing UK nationals towards a crisis management unit set up by the Greek authorities.
The climate crisis is fuelling bigger and more erratic wildfires
Rhodes is the latest victim of extreme wildfires, prompted by conditions caused by the climate crisis, The Independent’s senior climate correspondent Louise Boyle, reports.
Around the world, larger, more intense fires are being fuelled by extreme heat and drought. An unrelenting heatwave has blanketed Greece, and much of southern Europe, for weeks.
June was the planet’s hottest month in human history, and July looks set to at least match that record.
Temperatures have entered uncharted territory this summer due to an emerging El Niño warming pattern and the ever-worsening climate crisis driven by the burning of fossil fuels.
Tourists shelter in schools and stadiums as wildfires burn for 6th day in Rhodes
Tourists are taking refuge inside stadiums and schools as wildfires burn for the sixth day in a row in Rhodes.
Thousands of tourists were forced to flee their hotels and fire crews are now in a race against time to stop the fires from spreading further with 21mph (34kph) winds forecast for tomorrow.
British tourists have described being caught up in the “terrifying” ordeal, with the Foreign Office directing UK nationals towards a crisis management unit set up by the Greek authorities.
‘It didn’t feel real'
A tourist has described his fear at being in “imminent danger of being burned to death” as wildfires rage through Rhodes.
Ian Wakefield told Times Radio he spent the night in a school playground in Faliraki after being evacuated from his hotel in Pefki.
He said: “It didn’t really feel real – being in imminent danger of being burned to death.
“Between midnight and around 5am this morning we were going through an evacuation which was pretty chaotic.
“There were a lot of upset people and children who were understandably quite hysterical.
“It was all very confusing – the instructions from the hotel manager were unclear.
“You had to make your own choice in the end. I’ve had to leave quite a lot of luggage in the hotel.”
Rhodes evacuation ‘scariest moment in my entire life,’ says British tourist
A British tourist has described being evacuated from Rhodes as wildfires raged the “scariest moment in my entire life.”
Dan Jones, a sports teacher from Torquay, Devon, had to climb onto a fishing trawler with his sons on Saturday night, describing it as “the scariest moment in my entire life”, adding: “What brave boys.”
Smoke turns Rhodes sky grey and hazy as wildfires continue to rage
A large wildfire burning on the Greek island of Rhodes for the fifth day has forced authorities to order an evacuation of four locations, including two seaside resorts, Oliver Browning reports.
In previous days, the wildfire was confined to the island’s mountainous centre, but aided by winds, very high temperatures and dry conditions, it spread toward the coast on the island’s central-eastern side on Saturday 22 July.
More than 3,500 locals and holidaymakers have been evacuated by land and sea to safety, with more evacuations expected from three villages on Sunday.
No injuries have been reported, according to Greek authorities. Watch the clip here:
Smoke turns sky grey and hazy as wildfires continue to rage in Greece
Thomas Cook cancels all holidays to areas in Rhodes affected by wildfires
Thomas Cook has cancelled all holidays to areas of Rhodes most affected by the wildfire until July 31.
The travel agency announced it had been in touch will all customers due to travel to Kiotari and Lardos – the areas of the Greek island at most risk – to arrange “swift refunds”.
It has also offered full refunds to customers due to depart for other parts of the island on Sunday and Monday who wish to cancel.
Wildfires on Greek island of Rhodes force thousands of holidaymakers to evacuate
Thousands of holidaymakers and residents have been forced to evacuate their homes and hotels on the Greek island of Rhodes, as wildfires raged for a fifth day.
Coastguard vessels and more than 30 private boats evacuated at least 2,000 people from beaches on the south of the island, and in total an estimated 30,000 people have been moved to safety, local officials said.
Nick Ferris and Holly Bancroft report:
Wildfires on Greek island of Rhodes force thousands of holidaymakers to evacuate
200 firefighters and 40 fire engines are trying to control the blaze, which has been burning for five days
Britons urged to check with travel operator before heading for Rhodes
Britons going to Rhodes have been advised to check with their travel operator before setting off amid the wildfires.
“If you are planning to travel to Rhodes, please check with your travel operator or hotel prior to travel that the area you plan to visit is not impacted by the current wildfires,” the Foreign Office said in guidance issued on 23 July.
Thousands of tourists were stranded on the Greek island as wildfires burned for a sixth consecutive day.
UK airlines still selling tickets to Rhodes despite wildfire inferno
UK airlines are continuing to sell flights for immediate departure from the UK to Rhodes despite the wildfires that have seen thousands of tourists evacuated from the island, Simon Calder reports.
Holiday firms Jet2, the UK’s biggest tour operator, and Tui both announced on Sunday they would be cancelling all flights and holidays to Rhodes and offering refunds because of the fires, which have been raging on the Greek island for six days.
But other airlines are continuing to offer seats on flights to Rhodes for a departure on Sunday. Ryanair has one seat left for sale on the 3.40pm flight from London Stansted for £394 one way, with a Manchester-Rhodes flight available at 3.30pm for £214.
Full story:
UK airlines still selling tickets to Rhodes despite wildfire inferno
Ryanair and easyJet have flights to the Greek island on sale for Sunday afternoon
Watch: Ice and water flows through streets of Italian town after freak hail storm
Footage shows ice and water flowing through the streets of an Italian town after violent thunderstorms in the Milan area on Friday 21 July, Oliver Browning and Billal Rahman report.
At least 110 people were injured in the hailstorm, which struck a region of northern Italy and caused water to run through the streets of Seregno.
Hailstones of up to 10 cm in diameter pelted the area of Veneto, according to regional president Luca Zaia.
Watch the clip here:
Ice and water flows through streets of Italian town after freak hail storm
