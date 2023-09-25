For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Convicted rapists could be forced to serve their full prison sentence as Rishi Sunak reportedly plans a “gear change” in tackling crime.

The potential barring of early release for rapists is set to be included in proposals being drawn up by Justice Secretary Alex Chalk on behalf of the prime minister, it’s been claimed.

The changes are likely to be included in the King’s Speech in November and feature in a speech in the coming weeks.

A Conservative source said the changes are a part of a “gear change” to show “the real Rishi”, according to the Daily Mail. In a speech last week, Mr Sunak announced “it was time to address the bigger, longer term questions we face”.

Last month he announced he would look at changing laws so that convicted criminals are compelled to attend sentencing hearings after murderer Lucy Letby did not attend her hearing.

He also announced offenders who commit the most heinous murders will face life behind bars with no chance of being released.

Judges would be required to impose the most severe penalty in the UK’s criminal justice system to the most depraved killers, with exceptions only in extremely limited circumstances.

The law change would also make the stiffest penalty a default sentence for sexually motivated murders.

The Prime Minister said last month: “I have shared the public’s horror at the cruelty of crimes we have seen recently. People rightly expect that in the most serious cases, there should be a guarantee that life will mean life. They expect honesty in sentencing.

Convicted rapists could be forced to serve their sentences in full as part of the plan (PA)

“By bringing in mandatory whole-life orders for the heinous criminals who commit the most horrific types of murder, we will make sure they never walk free.”

Mr Sunak also introduced delays to net zero targets as he ramps up his campaign ahead of the general election.

Last week Mr Sunak announced he is pushing back the ban on new petrol and diesel cars, watered down the plan to phase out gas boilers by 2035 and scrapped the requirement of energy efficiency upgrades to homes.

Despite the backlash over the changes, the Prime Minister said he was confident he would meet net zero targets to combat climate change and help the UK reach net zero by 2050.