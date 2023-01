Sesame Street co-founder Lloyd Morrisett dies at the age of 93

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lloyd Morrisett, the co-founder of popular children’s television show Sesame Street, has died at the age of 93.

The psychologist was praised for having left an “outsized and indelible legacy” among generations of children around the world.

Dr Morrisett was one of the pioneers of using technology to educate, and was reportedly the first person to consider using television to teach young children basic skills.

His death was announced via the Sesame Workshop on Tuesday, though no further details were given.

“Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of our esteemed and beloved co-founder Lloyd N Morrisett, PhD, who died at the age of 93,” read a statement on the organisation’s Twitter page.

“A Lifetime Honorary Trustee, Lloyd leaves an outsized and indelible legacy among generations of children the world over, with Sesame Street only the most visible tribute to a lifetime of good work and lasting impact.”

The statement continued: “A wise, thoughtful, and above all kind leader of the Workshop for decades, Lloyd was fascinated by the power of technology and constantly thinking about new ways it could be used to educate.”

Sharing a quote from Morrisett’s co founder and close friend Joan Ganz Cooney, it added: “Without Lloyd Morrisett, there would be no Sesame Street.

“It was he who first came up with the notion of using television to teach preschoolers basic skills, such as letters and numbers.

“He was a trusted partner and loyal friend to me for over fifty years, and he will be sorely missed.”

Sesame Street first premiered on public television stations on November 10 1969 and still airs today.

The news comes just less than two months on from the death of Bob McGrath, one of its first non-Muppet regular characters on the show, who died at the age of 90.