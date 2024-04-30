Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cunard’s new ship Queen Anne arrives in Southampton

The 3,000-passenger liner entered her home port of Southampton on Tuesday night.

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 30 April 2024 21:00
Cunard’s newest cruise ship, Queen Anne, arriving in Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Cunard’s newest cruise ship, Queen Anne, arriving in Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Cunard’s new ship, Queen Anne, was greeted by a water salute as she arrived in the UK for the first time.

The liner, which can carry 3,000 guests, entered her home port of Southampton on Tuesday night.

The 113,000-tonne vessel sailed to the south coast after being built over five years at the Fincantieri Marghera shipyard in Venice, Italy.

Her maiden passenger voyage begins on Friday when she departs for Lisbon, Portugal.

Cunard president Katie McAlister said: “We are immensely proud of Queen Anne.

“Not only does she reflect the Cunard distinctive style on the outside, the inside perfectly echoes the brand heritage with reimagined, elegant spaces and designs.

“We can’t wait to welcome guests on board for her maiden voyage.”

Queen Anne has become the fourth ship in Cunard’s current fleet.

