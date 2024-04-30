Cunard’s new ship Queen Anne arrives in Southampton

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Cunard’s new ship, Queen Anne, was greeted by a water salute as she arrived in the UK for the first time.

The liner, which can carry 3,000 guests, entered her home port of Southampton on Tuesday night.

The 113,000-tonne vessel sailed to the south coast after being built over five years at the Fincantieri Marghera shipyard in Venice, Italy.

Her maiden passenger voyage begins on Friday when she departs for Lisbon, Portugal.

Cunard president Katie McAlister said: “We are immensely proud of Queen Anne.

“Not only does she reflect the Cunard distinctive style on the outside, the inside perfectly echoes the brand heritage with reimagined, elegant spaces and designs.

“We can’t wait to welcome guests on board for her maiden voyage.”

Queen Anne has become the fourth ship in Cunard’s current fleet.