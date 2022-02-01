The news cycle can be hard to keep up with through the working day, which is why The Independent is launching WhatsApp alerts to bring you the most important stories of the day in an easy digest directly to your phone or tablet.

The WhatsApp alerts will bring you the latest updates from the biggest stories of the day at around 5pm every weekday. We’ll also pick the top breaking news stories and make sure you stay informed.

There are a few easy steps you need to take to sign up.

Please note - your phone number will only be used to receive WhatsApp alerts from The Independent. It will not be visible to others who sign up for alerts and will not be used for marketing purposes.

How to sign up

Download WhatsApp if you haven’t already. It is available for free from the app store on iPhones and the Play store on Android.

Tap here from your mobile, tablet or desktop

You will see a message asking if you want to open WhatsApp. Tap ‘Open’ and once WhatsApp has opened press ‘send’.

You must save our number (+44 7464 918232) to your contacts to receive updates.

Now this process is complete and you will now start to receive our updates.

Alternatively, text ‘start’ to +44 7464 918232 on WhatsApp, and ensure that you save our number (+44 7464 918232) to your contacts.

Having trouble signing up?

If you have followed our instructions but are still struggling to sign up, please contact us customerservices@independent.co.uk.