Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police appeal over missing four-year-old boy in Turkey

George Jack Temperley-Wells was last seen in the Marina area of Antalya, having travelled from Darlington with his mother on June 29.

Benedict Smith
Wednesday 10 August 2022 22:34
George Jack Temperley-Wells (Durham Police/PA)
George Jack Temperley-Wells (Durham Police/PA)
(PA Media)

Police are appealing for urgent assistance in locating a four-year-old boy who has gone missing in Turkey.

George Jack Temperley-Wells was last seen in the Marina area of Antalya, having travelled from Darlington with his mother, Brogan Elizabeth Temperley, on June 29.

Police have serious concerns for his welfare and are urging anyone in contact with them to reach out to the authorities.

George is described as having red hair, a pale complexion and dark eyes, while Ms Temperley is 28 years old and slim, with long, dark hair and dark eyes.

They are likely to have spent time in Turkey with the four-year-old’s father, 41-year-old Scott Nigel Wells.

Recommended

Anyone in the UK with information can call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 325 of June 30, while those in Turkey can go to a local police station or call the emergency number on 112 / 115.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in