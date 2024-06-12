UK economy recorded no growth in April, figures show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The UK economy recorded no growth in April, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was flat during the month, following growth of 0.4% in March, the ONS said.

The figures come after prime minister Rishi Sunak pegged much of his general election campaign on a recent record of economic improvement under a Conservative government.

Economists had predicted that GDP would be flat in April, held down by weaker-than-usual sales over the Easter period. Earlier evidence had suggested wet weather knocked retail and construction output particularly hard.

It comes after the economy grew by an estimated 0.6% in the first quarter of 2024, pulling the UK out of a small recession at the end of last year.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has pegged much of his general election campaign on a recent record of economic improvement ( Getty Images )

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves from the Labour Party claimed this shows the economy has “stalled”.

She said: “Rishi Sunak claims we have turned a corner, but the economy has stalled and there is no growth.

“These figures expose the damage done after 14 years of Conservative chaos.

“We are now in the third week of this general election campaign and in that time the Labour Party has set out its plan to grow the economy by bringing back stability, unlocking private sector investment and reforming our planning system.

“All the Conservatives are offering is more of the same, with a desperate wish list of unfunded spending promises that will mean £4,800 more on people’s mortgages. Rishi Sunak’s plan is a recipe for five more years of Tory chaos.

“It’s time for change. The election on July 4 is a chance to vote Labour so we can end the chaos, turn the page and rebuild our economy.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves claimed the economy has “stalled” ( PA Wire )

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney added: “As Rishi Sunak’s time as Prime Minister peters out, so does the UK’s economic growth.

“The Conservatives have utterly failed to deliver the growth they repeatedly promised, instead presiding over stagnation and economic misery for hardworking families across the country.

“The Conservatives’ manifesto shows they simply lack the ambition and vision to get the economy moving again.

“It’s clear for voters across the country that the only way to make it happen is to vote them out of office on July 4.”

More to follow...